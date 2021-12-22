After falling behind 3-0 at home to Northern Lakes Friday night, the Panthers cut the lead to one only to see the Lightning score two empty-net goals in the final seconds for a 5-2 win.
The Lightning scored twice in the first period and once late in the second period. Liam Torola broke up the shutout by scoring 23 seconds after Northern Lakes took a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers cut the lead to one when Parker Vinge scored on the power play two minutes into the final period. It remained that way until Sawyer Torkelson was pulled in the final minute. Torkelson finished with 17 saves.
The Panthers were 1-6 on the power play and had a 30-22 shot advantage.
Flyers win 3-2
Bagley-Fosston won only their second game of the season while the Panthers fell to 4-3 with a 3-2 loss Thursday night in Bagley.
Joey Hillukka scored the only goal of the first period, but early in the second period the Flyers scored twice on the power play to take a 2-1 lead.
A goal by Jaxson Lund six minutes into the second period tied the game, but two minutes later the Flyers got the game-winner.
The Panthers had a man advantage three times in the third period but went 0-3 on the power play.
Torkelson finished with 34 saves, with Nash Mitchell and Hillukka each having assist.
Panthers win 8-2
The Panthers improved their record to 4-2 with an 8-2 home win over Breckenridge-Wahpeton Dec. 14.
Jaxson Lund scored twice, with Wyatt Hegg, Vinge, Joshua Hillukka, Joey Hillukka, Torola and Eli Eischens each scoring once.
Coby Hagen had two assists, with Jeron Pinoniemi, Joey Hillukka, Sam Meier and Torola each assisting on a goal.
Torkelson got the start and was in net for the first 12:59 as the Panthers took a 4-0 lead. Collin Hoyt went the final 38 minutes.
