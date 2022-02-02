The Panthers had 12 more shots on goal than Crookston, but the host Pirates made the most of their opportunities and got great goal tending for a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had 12 shots on goal in the first period and another eight in the second, but did not score until late in the third period with the Pirates leading 2-0.

Quincy Jantz’s unassisted goal came with less than four minutes remaining.

Crookston scored their first goal with under two minutes to play in the second period and scored again 11 minutes into the third.

Sawyer Torkelson took the loss with 20 saves.

Jaxson Lund leads the team with 22 goals and has 14 assists, Nash Mitchell has 16 goals and 14 assists, while Joey Hillukka has 18 assists and has 10 goals.

The 8-10-1 Panthers host Red Lake Falls and travel to Ely this week. Next week they host Bagley-Fosston, Detroit Lakes and Kittson Central.

Lightning win 9-2

Northern Lakes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period, and scored five more times in the third for a 9-2 win over the visiting Panthers Thursday night.

Liam Torolo scored the Panthers’ first goal early in the second, and Jeron Pinoniemi cut the lead to 4-2 late in the period.

The Lightning, who dominated the shot chart 59-34, scored three times within a span of 66 seconds early in the third to take control.

Sawyer Torkelson stopped 50 shots in the loss.

Panthers win big

The Panthers scored twice in the first period and three more times in the second on their way to a 7-1 win Jan. 25 at Prairie Centre.

Lund scored twice, while Liam Torola, Sam Meier, Coby Hagen, Jeron Pinoniemi and Quincy Jantz each had one goal. Hillukka assisted on four goals, with Mitchell having two assists.

Collin  Hoyt stopped 19 shots to get the win.

