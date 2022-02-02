Panthers go 2-1 last week; have 2 games this week by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 2, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Panthers had 12 more shots on goal than Crookston, but the host Pirates made the most of their opportunities and got great goal tending for a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon.Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had 12 shots on goal in the first period and another eight in the second, but did not score until late in the third period with the Pirates leading 2-0.Quincy Jantz’s unassisted goal came with less than four minutes remaining.Crookston scored their first goal with under two minutes to play in the second period and scored again 11 minutes into the third.Sawyer Torkelson took the loss with 20 saves.Jaxson Lund leads the team with 22 goals and has 14 assists, Nash Mitchell has 16 goals and 14 assists, while Joey Hillukka has 18 assists and has 10 goals.The 8-10-1 Panthers host Red Lake Falls and travel to Ely this week. Next week they host Bagley-Fosston, Detroit Lakes and Kittson Central.Lightning win 9-2Northern Lakes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period, and scored five more times in the third for a 9-2 win over the visiting Panthers Thursday night.Liam Torolo scored the Panthers’ first goal early in the second, and Jeron Pinoniemi cut the lead to 4-2 late in the period.The Lightning, who dominated the shot chart 59-34, scored three times within a span of 66 seconds early in the third to take control.Sawyer Torkelson stopped 50 shots in the loss.Panthers win bigThe Panthers scored twice in the first period and three more times in the second on their way to a 7-1 win Jan. 25 at Prairie Centre.Lund scored twice, while Liam Torola, Sam Meier, Coby Hagen, Jeron Pinoniemi and Quincy Jantz each had one goal. Hillukka assisted on four goals, with Mitchell having two assists.Collin Hoyt stopped 19 shots to get the win. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Panthers Boys Hockey Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Assist Panthers Goal Sport Baseball Shot On Goal Jaxson Lund Sawyer Torkelson Joey Hillukka Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wildland Firefighters say ‘thank you’ to Walker Jeffory Gauwitz Jay Kennedy Cass County Sheriff’s Report Dorothy Rohlf Latest e-Edition Feb. 2, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
