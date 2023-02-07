Two nights after the Panthers lost for the first time in nine games, they were hitting on all cylinders in a 10-4 road win over Lake of the Woods Thursday night.
The 4-15 Golden Bears barely knew what hit them as the Panthers spoiled Senior Night for the hosts with a 10-4 victory in Baudette.
Kale Ravnaas collected a hat trick, while Jeron Pinoniemi, Parker Vinge and Shad Torola tallied two goals each in the lopsided affair. Senior forward Wyatt Tischer finally picked up his first goal of the season.
Reed Sharp and Joey Hillukka both had three assists, while Joshua Hillukka had two assists. Also registering a point with an assist were Wyatt Tischer, Pinoniemi, Torola, Conner Hanson, Braden Stewart and Finn Henry.
The Panthers took control with five goals in the first period. Sharp scored just 29 seconds into the game, with Tischer, Torola, Ravnaas and Vinge scoring after that.
Two goals by Pinoniemi and one each by Torola and Ravnaas extended the lead to 9-0.
The Bears finally got on the scoreboard late in the period, and they scored the last three goals over the final seven minutes after Ravnaas scored for the third time at the 9:21 mark of the third.
The win puts the Panthers at 12-6-1 overall with a third place Mid-State Conference record of 8-5. The Panthers have three road games this week at Bagley-Fosston, Detroit Lakes and Kittson County Central, and close out the week hosting Morris-Benson. Next week they close out the regular season at Greenway and hosting Willmar.
Winning streak halted
Playing their fifth game over six days took its toll on the Panthers in the third period of the Jan. 31 road game at Red Lake Falls.
The Eagles scored three unanswered goals in the period, including once on the power play and another short-handed, to snap the Panthers’ eight-game unbeaten streak 7-4.
The Panthers had a 50 to 39 shot advantage, with Torkelson finishing with 32 saves. Ashtin Fredrickson got the win with 33 saves.
Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a good start as Joey Hillukka scored at the 4:29 mark, and Ravnaas followed about three minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
A power-play goal by the Eagles late in the first started a string of three straight goals for the Eagles. Jeron Pinoniemi tied the game at the 9:20 mark of the second, but the Eagles scored a couple minutes later. Pinoniemi’s second goal came on the power play with less than a minute left in the period.
Any momentum the Panthers had was brushed aside when the Eagles scored short-handed less than four minutes into the third period. Red Lake Falls added another goal on the power play about eight minutes later and 40 seconds after that, scored again.
Talen May had two assists for the Panthers, with Joshua Hillukka, Ravnaas and Joey Hillukka each having one.
Panthers tie Crookston
The Panthers were less than 30 seconds away from winning their eighth straight game at home Jan. 30.
Crookston scored with 26 seconds remaining to tie the game, and that is how it ended after a scoreless 10-minute overtime.
The Panthers had 14 more shots on goal, but were 0-2 on the power play while Crookston went 1-2.
Cooper Brovold scored at the nine-minute mark of the first for a 1-0 lead, but the Pirates scored on the power play midway through the second to tie the game.
In the final period, Joey Hillukka scored to put the Panthers ahead with just over three minutes remaining.
Torkelson finished with 23 saves while Jaren Bailey had 37 saves.
Sharp, Finn Henry and Pinoniemi each had an assist for the Panthers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.