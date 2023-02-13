The Panthers lost four straight last week, including three on the road that dropped their season record to 12-10-1.
Saturday afternoon, the Panthers headed to Hallock to face Kittson County Central. The first time the two teams met back in January the Panthers pulled out a 3-2 win.
Two goals by Kale Ravnaas within a span of six minutes in the second period cut the Bearcats’ lead to 3-2. But that was the closest the Panthers got as the hosts scored four times in the third — including two short handed — for a 7-2 win.
The Bearcats finished the game with a 41-18 shot-on-goal advantage.
Sawyer Torkelson finished with 34 saves.
This week the Panthers close out the regular season at Greenway and hosting Willmar.
Panthers lose 3-1
The Panthers went scoreless for two periods, and when they did score with about five left in the third, they only trailed by one goal.
Morris-Benson added a goal a short time later and held on for a 3-1 win Friday night in Park Rapids.
Parker Vinge scored the Panthers only goal with an assist from Jeron Pinoniemi.
Torkelson stopped 38 shots, while his counterpart Gavin Schmidt had 29 saves.
DL wins 8-3
Joey Hillukka’s goal 30 seconds into the Mid-State Conference game with Detroit Lakes was a great way for the Panthers to start.
The Lakers, however, responded by scoring five straight over the next 13 minutes on their way to an 8-3 home win Feb. 7.
Hillukka scored again late in the second period, with Lars Peterson adding a goal in the final minute of the third period.
Pinoniemi and Braden Stewart each had assists, while Cooper Tischer finished with 33 saves.
The Lakers, who sit at 16-5-1 overall and lead the conference with a 9-0 record, dominated the shot chart 41 to 12.
Chase Kulowski had two goals for the Lakers, with Josh Mack getting the win by making nine saves.
Panthers fall to Flyers
A 3-1 lead heading into the final period was not safe for the Panthers as host Bagley-Fosston scored five straight for a 6-4 win Feb. 6.
Two goals by Pinoniemi, including the first on the power play, gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead after one period. Pinoniemi would score again late in the second after the Flyers had cut the lead in half early in the period.
The Flyers’ first four goals in the third came within the span of six minutes. After adding an insurance goal with under two minutes to play, the Panthers’ Finn Henry scored less than 45 seconds later.
Bagley-Fosston out-shot the Panthers 22-10 in the final period and were 41-34 overall.
Torkelson finished with 35 saves while Kassandra Fontaine got the win with 30 saves.
Quinton Friborg scored three goals and Markus Olson had two.
