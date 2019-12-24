The Panthers faced two winning teams last week, and were unable to do on the offensive end as they fell to 1-6 on the season.
Facing Northern Lakes in Breezy Point Thursday night, the Panthers gave up a goal just 18 seconds into the game and never were able to recover in a 7-1 loss.
The Lightning out-shot the Panthers 47-21, scoring three times in both the first and second periods for a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers’ only goal came 12:26 into the third by Joey Hillukka on a pass from Nash Mitchell and Alec Nordin.
Ben Strandlie finished with 40 saves in the loss, and Sam LeMieur got the win with 20 saves.
Once again the Panthers struggled on the power play, going 0-3, while Northern Lakes went 1-2.
The Panthers close out 2019 at the Two Harbors Tournament Thursday through Saturday where they will play three games over the three days. They open facing Moose Lake Area.
Panthers fall 6-1
Despite getting out-shot 16-3 in the first period, the Panthers only trailed Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1-0.
Strandlie faced 22 shots in the second period, but was unable to stop them all as the Panthers fell behind 5-0 on their way to a 6-1 road loss Dec. 17.
Mitchell got the only goal for the Panthers on a pass from Hillukka midway through the final period.
The Panthers were 0-5 on the power play while the Blades were 2-7.
Strandlie finished the night with 40 saves, while Jared Aamold got the win by stopping 18 shots.
