The Panthers home game with Kittson Central Friday night at the Walker Area Community Center was well played by both teams and came down to who would score last.
That team was the Bearcats, who scored on the power play with just over six minutes to play for a 5-4 win.
Each team only committed one penalty and both were 1-1 on the power play. Both teams also had 26 shots on goal.
Jaxson Lund, Quincy Jantz, Caden Opheim and Jack Slagle each scored for the Panthers, with Nash Mitchell having two assists.
The Bearcats scored twice within the span of 60 seconds to take a 2-0 lead early in the first period. Late in the period Lund got the Panthers on the score board.
It would remain that way until the Panthers scored twice early in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Jantz’s power play goal tied it up and less than two minutes later Opheim scored unassisted.
About nine minutes later the Bearcats tied it up, and less than a minute later took a 4-3 lead heading into the final period.
The Panthers got the equalizer from Slagle just five minutes later. It would remain that way until the Panthers were called for tripping at the 10:36 mark, giving the Bearcats a man advantage. Less than 10 seconds later Tyler Hennen got the game-winner, giving him a hat trick.
Sawyer Torkelson had 21 saves in the loss, while Wyatt Olsonawski had 22 saves for the win.
Panthers fall in OT
Despite a 49-11 shot advantage, the Panthers were stymied most of the game and ended up losing 3-2 to host Breckenridge-Wahpeton in overtime.
It didn’t help matters that the Panthers had 24 penalty minutes while the Blades had only eight, but were 0-8 on the power play.
After the Blades scored just six seconds into the game, the Panthers answered with two goals to lead 2-1 going into the second period.
Lund scored the first on the power play that was assisted by Slagle and Mitchell. Mitchell scored the second assisted by Opheim and Joshua Crandall.
It appeared the Panthers were going to roll to their fifth win of the season as they held a 18-5 shot advantage in the second, but the Blades ended up tying the game 10 minutes in.
The Panthers once again dominated the third period, but Jared Aamold denied every shot. He made 47 saves to get the win, including stopping all 29 shots he faced in the second and third periods.
Collin Hoyt made eight saves in the loss.
