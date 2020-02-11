The Panthers' final home game of the season Saturday in Walker was a day to recognize Walker-Hackensack-Akeley seniors Josh Kuhlman and Ben Strandlie, but it was Kittson County Central that was doing all the celebrating in a 12-0 rout.
The loss was the Panthers seventh straight, dropping them to 4-19 with their regular season finale at Detroit Lakes this week.
Shots on goal were nearly even in the first period, but the Bearcats got four shots past Strandlie, while the Panthers missed on all nine attempts. The Panthers were also 0-2 on the power play.
The Panthers best chance to score in the first period came with under nine minutes to play as they nearly had a 2-1 breakaway, but the pass was just a little long.
Over the final two period the Bearcats were 29-8 with shots on goal, scoring five times in the second on 16 shots, and three more in the third on 13 shots.
Calvin Hanson and Tyler Hennen each scored four goals, while Luke Misson had two.
The Section 8A Tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 18 with play-in games. The playoffs continue Feb. 20, 22 and 27, with the Section title game Feb. 28 in Thief River Falls
Eagles soar over Panthers
Goals by Slagle and Hillukka 47 seconds apart in the first period put the Panthers up 2-1 in their showdown with Red Lake Falls at the WACC Feb. 4.
The Eagles responded by scoring twice more in the opening period and four times in the second for a 7-2 lead. The Panthers would not score again until the third period in a 10-4 loss.
Reed Sharp and Coby Hagen had the goals in the third period. Jaxson Lund finished with two assists, while Nash Mitchell, Joshua Crandall and Ethan Eischens each had an assist.
Red Lake Falls was 3-5 on the power play, scoring all three of them in the second, while the Panthers were 0-3. Red Lake Falls out-shot the hosts 16-7 in the first period, but only had a 31-26 advantage over the final two periods.
It was Slagle’s first game back from a knee injury he suffered early in the season.
Strandlie finished the game with 37 saves.
Ty Kennett led the Eagles with four goals and Zak Kennett had two. Kennett also assisted on six goals.
