Panthers open hockey playoffs with OT win; fall to No. 1 Warroad by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 28, 2023

The Panthers had more than twice as many shots on goal than their counterpart Crookston, but they were only able to score once and found themselves tied after three periods.

Kale Ravnaas broke that tie with an unassisted goal 4:35 into overtime for a 2-1 win Feb. 21 in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs played in Park Rapids.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley out-shot the Pirates 14-4 in the opening period, but the game remained scoreless.

Crookston broke that tie when Jack Doda scored 7:20 into the second period. Joey Hillukka tied the game about eight minutes later on a pass from Jeron Pinoniemi.

Both team skated to a scoreless third period with the Panthers once again out-shooting the visitors 11-7.

Sawyer Torkelson stopped 16 shots to get the win. On the other side Jeron Bailey made 34 saves.

Warroad wins 8-0

The Warriors showed why they are the No. 1 team in the Class A with an 8-0 win over the visiting Panthers Thursday night.

Warroad, coming into the game with a 24-0-1 record, scored four times in the first period on 15 shots.

The Warriors, who had a 35-5 shot advantage, added three more goals in the second and one in the third.

Ryan Lund finished with a hat trick and Jayson Shaugabay scored twice.

Torkelson finished with 27 saves for the Panthers, who finish the season with a 14-12-1 record.
