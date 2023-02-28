The Panthers had more than twice as many shots on goal than their counterpart Crookston, but they were only able to score once and found themselves tied after three periods.

Kale Ravnaas broke that tie with an unassisted goal 4:35 into overtime for a 2-1 win Feb. 21 in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs played in Park Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments