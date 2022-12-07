The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley high school boys hockey team officially opened the 2022-2023 season Nov. 26 at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena in Park Rapids against the Waconia Wildcats.
The Panthers were a little thin in the ranks, as the Wildcats pounced upon the Panthers with a 7-0 shutout victory, whereas the hometown team’s seven shots on net, equaled the number of goals by the opponents. Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, Panthers’ goaltender Sawyer Torkelson faced 36 shots on goal, turning back 29 of them with saves.
Panthers Coach Bill Moore explained that his team’s performance was not typical of what you can expect of Panther hockey this upcoming season, pointing to early season injuries as a big point of concern. In particular he cited injuries to senior forward Joey Hillukka and Kale Ravnaas as concerning this early in the season, but was optimistic that Hillukka would be rejoining the team very soon.
Coach Moore explained that without key members of the squad available, everything must be adjusted and the style of play varied, which led to some disastrous results against Waconia. However, there were still small flashes of optimism, with many players displaying potential for success, but lacking support from linemates or experience in the fast style of play at the varsity level.
When asked about team’s outlook and goals for this season, Coach Moore first expressed his intention to “try and win more games than last year,” then continued to quantify his goals. “For me personally, I would like to see us finish 15-11.”
He explained that if the team can finish with 15 or more wins, the season will have gone their way and additional team and personal goals will have been met.
The coaching staff includes assistants Sam Coborn, Josh Vinge, Jimmy Hillukka, Doug Wesa and Brad Pinoniemi. The Panthers also expect to contend for a top spot among conference contenders, with a top three finish in the Mid State Conference as another team goal.
Moore ranked Detroit Lakes and Northern Lakes as the teams to beat in order to claim a conference title. In addition to tough conference play, he also looks for the Panthers to push the play of all their opponents, especially looking to elevate play against those teams in the perennially tough Section 8A.
Section matchups this season include games against Bagley/Fosston, Red Lake Falls, Crookston, Kittson County Central, and, of course, Detroit Lakes. Coach Moore also identified the preseason class 1A second ranked team in the state of Minnesota, the Warroad Warriors, as the favorite to repeat as section champions.
No matter the night, and no matter the opponent, look for a good season, good games, and some amazing results from the Panthers.
