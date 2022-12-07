Cooper Brovold carried the puck into the offensive zone for the Panthers’ hockey team in the season-opener Nov. 26. A short-handed Park Rapids Area team fell to Waconia 7-0.
Photo by Dave Hanson

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley high school boys hockey team officially opened the 2022-2023 season Nov. 26 at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena in Park Rapids against the Waconia Wildcats.

The Panthers were a little thin in the ranks, as the Wildcats pounced upon the Panthers with a 7-0 shutout victory, whereas the hometown team’s seven shots on net, equaled the number of goals by the opponents. Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, Panthers’ goaltender Sawyer Torkelson faced 36 shots on goal, turning back 29 of them with saves.

