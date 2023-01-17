Cooper Brovold gathered in this rebound and fired another shot on Kittson County Central goalie during a recent game the Panthers won 3-2.
Photo by Dave Hanson

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team split two games last week, losing 6-1 to Prairie Centre Jan. 9 before rebounding to beat Red Lake Falls 5-3 at home Thursday.

Against Red Lake Falls, the Panthers were facing the second and third top points leaders in Class A in Gavin and Evan Girdler. The Girdlers have 53 and 50 points respectively on the season, trailing only Kittson County Central’s Tyler Hennen.

