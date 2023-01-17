The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team split two games last week, losing 6-1 to Prairie Centre Jan. 9 before rebounding to beat Red Lake Falls 5-3 at home Thursday.
Against Red Lake Falls, the Panthers were facing the second and third top points leaders in Class A in Gavin and Evan Girdler. The Girdlers have 53 and 50 points respectively on the season, trailing only Kittson County Central’s Tyler Hennen.
The game opened with the Panthers being caught a little off guard and on their heels as the Girdlers put the Eagles out front just 31 seconds into the game, with Gavin getting the goal on an assist from Evan. The pair would then reverse roles at the 8:31 mark to give the Eagles a 2-0 first period lead.
Panther Coach Bill Moore would turn to his own work horses to answer the Eagles with two first-line goals from Joey Hillukka. The first was set-up Jeron Pinoniemi at 9:39, and then on the power play at the 15:12 mark from Joshua Hillukka with only 1:48 to go in the period.
The Panthers continued to pull away in the second period as Parker Vinge scored on an assist from Wyatt Hegg, and Pinoniemi on an assist from Joey Hillukka at the 12:46 mark. Joey Hillukka would add the cherry on top while on the power play, when he scored his third goal on an assist from Reed Sharp to complete the hat trick at the 3:41 of the third.
Red Lake Falls would also take advantage of the power play in the third when Jackson Hoefer scored on assists from Girdler duo.
Battling illness, sophomore goaltender Sawyer Torkelson made 13 saves on 16 shots, while his counterpart from Red Lake Falls, Pacey Struthers had 23 saves on 28 shots.
This week the Panthers, who are now 5-5, host both Wadena-Deer Creek and Bagley-Fosston, and play at Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Friday’s game with Bagley-Fosston will honor the area’s active duty and veteran military personnel, as part of Military Appreciation Night. Military veterans and active duty members will receive free admission, popcorn, a beverage, and a huge “thank you” from the Park Rapids Hockey Association with gratitude and recognition for their service during the game. In addition the home team will honor the military men and women in attendance by donning their special camouflage jerseys designed to pay tribute to America’s military heroes.
Next week the Panthers host Prairie Centre, Northern Lakes and Ely.
North Stars win 6-1
Playing their fourth game in seven days, the Panthers traveled down highway 71 to Long Prairie and the Todd County Expo Arena to face the Prairie Centre North Stars Jan. 9.
Appearing to suffer a bit of team fatigue, plus running into a hot goaltender and another top scorer, made for a 6-1 loss, and a team eagerness for the rematch in Park Rapids Jan. 24.
Eli Fletcher, the 14th overall goal scorer in the state, quickly put the North Stars on top with his first of four goals just two minutes into the first period, before adding his second goal at the 13:50 mark. Then following a scoreless second period, Fletcher put Prairie Centre up 4-0, scoring 1:38 and 3:57 into the third period.
Teammate James Reiland would take a pass from Fletcher at the 10:40 mark of the third period to put the North Stars up 5-0 before Josh Hillukka would break up the shutout at the 12:49 mark on assists from Parker Vinge and Conner Hanson.
It wasn’t for the lack of trying that the road weary travellers took the loss, leveling 31 shots against Prairie Centre sophomore goalie Carter Holman, who turned back 30. Torkelson had 25 saves himself, as he too faced 31 shots from the North Stars.
