Seven of the nine goals that were scored in Friday night’s hockey game in Baudette came in the first period.
But it was the change at goalie that made the difference for Park Rapids-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley as the team rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win 5-4 and improve their record to 3-2.
Sawyer Torkelson came off the bench after the Panthers fell behind 3-0 just five minutes into the game. He allowed only one goal over the final 46 minutes, finishing with 24 saves.
Wyatt Tischer scored the Panthers’ first goal at the 6:35. Forty seconds later Jaxson Lund scored, and he would score again two minutes later to tie the game. Nash Mitchell’s goal broke the tie with four minutes to play in the first and gave the Panthers momentum going into the break.
Early in the second period the Bears would tie it back up, but Ethan Eischens got the game winner six minutes later.
Mitchell and Hillukka each had two assists, with Coby Hagen, Liam Torola and Jeron Pinoniemi all assisting on one goal.
Panthers fall to Lakers
Detroit Lakes improved to 4-0 on the season with a 4-1 home win Dec. 7 over the Panthers.
The Lakers dominated the shot chart in each period for a 42-20 advantage, but the Panthers only trailed 2-1 early in the third period before the Lakers scored twice on the power play. Detroit Lakes was 2-4 on the power play and the Panthers 0-4.
Jaxson Lund scored the Panthers’ only goal at 1:07 of the third period on a pass from Joey Hillukka.
Torkelson had 38 saves in the loss, including 14 in the first period.
