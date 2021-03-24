It was just five days ago that the Panthers blew an early two-goal lead to Fosston-Bagley by giving up four straight goals in the first period of what would be a 7-4 home loss.
When the two teams met in the Section 8A play-in game last Thursday, the Panthers lacked intensity and fell 7-0.
In the meeting March 13, Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had a 47-38 shot advantage, but in the playoffs they could muster up only 16 shots to the Flyers 40.
The Flyers scored twice in each of the first two periods and added three in the third, of which none were on the power play.
Alex Rolfson had a hat trick and two assists, and Logan Marschman scored twice and added two assists.
Sawyer Torkelson finished the game with 33 saves, while Bryce Olson stopped 16 shots.
The Panthers finish the season with a 5-13 record.
Bears win 3-1
The Panthers put 37 shots on goal, but could only score once in a 3-1 loss at Lake of the Woods March 15.
Jeron Pioniemi’s goal set up by Caden Opheim and Quincy Jantz at the 10:53 mark of the first period tied the game, but the Bears scored once in each of the next two periods.
The Panthers were 0-5 on the power play while the Bears were 1-7.
Torkelson finished with 31 saves, while Riley Stromlund got the win with 36.
