The fierce rivalry between Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Detroit Lakes was one-sided as the host Lakers shut out the Panthers 9-0 Feb. 11.
It was the Panthers’ second straight shut out, dropping them to 4-20 overall with an eight-game losing streak.
The Lakers, who are 13-9-2 and have won eight of the last nine games, scored five goals in the first period to take control of the game. They added two in each of the final two periods as the held a 40-6 shots on goal advantage.
The Panthers were 0-2 on the power play and Lakers 1-2.
Ben Strandlie finished with 31 saves, while Blake Itzen stopped six shots for the clean sheet.
Beau Boehne recorded a hat trick and Alex Bren scored twice. Braeden Wimmer assisted on four goals, and both Jack Penney and Drew Schwan had two assists.
The Section 8A Tournament began Tuesday with the Panthers playing at Crookston. The playoffs continue Thursday, Saturday and Feb. 27, with the Section title game Feb. 28 in Thief River Falls.
