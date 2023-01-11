Joey Hillukka broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period, and the Panthers were able to make it hold up for a 3-2 win over Kittson County Central Saturday afternoon in Park Rapids.
The short-handed goal was Hillukka’s fourth of the season and gives him a team-leading 11 points.
Jeron Pinoniemi scored the first two goals to give him six on the season. The first goal came late in the first period and was assisted by Hillukka. Pinoniemi scored early in the second on a pass from Joshua Hillukka that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
The Bearcats scored twice within a span of less than two minutes later in the period to tie the game.
Sawyer Torkelson got the win by making 27 saves.
The 3-3 Panthers travel to Prairie Centre and host Red Lake Falls this week, while next week they host both Wadena-Deer Creek and Bagley-Fosston, and play at Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Crookston wins 3-2
The score sheet numbers were in favor of the Panthers, but the only score that matters was a 3-2 loss Thursday at Crookston.
The Panthers held a slim shot advantage and were on the power play for six minutes but were 0-3.
Crookston scored twice in the first period for a 2-0 lead and led 3-1 heading into the third period.
Pinoniemi scored in the second period and Conner Hanson knocked the puck home late in the third. Torkelson finished with 24 saves, while Joshua Hillukka had two assists, and Joey Hillukka and Pinoniemi both had one.
Panthers record shut out
The Panthers won their third game of the season, improving their record to 3-3, with a 6-0 shut out at home Jan. 3 over Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Torkelson stopped every shot at him as the Panthers had a 26 to 10 shot advantage.
Pinoniemi scored twice, with Reed Sharp, Hanson, Joshua Hillukka and Kale Ravnaas each scoring once. Joey Hillukka assisted on four goals, Hanson had two assists, with Cooper Brovold, Parker Vinge, Coby Hagen and Joshua Hillukka each having one assist.
Pinoniemi scored just 53 seconds into the game on a pass from Joey Hillukka. Later in the period Sharp and Ravnaas scored 27 seconds apart for a 3-0 lead.
After a scoreless second period, Pinoniemi scored early in the third. Less than three minutes later Joshua Hillukka made it 5-0 with Hanson scoring the final goal with 1:30 left on the clock.
Wolverines win 5-2
The Panthers trailed Wadena-Deer Creek 2-1 entering the third period despite being out-shot in both teams’ final game before Christmas. The Wolverines responded with two goals in the first minutes on their way to a 5-2 win.
Ravnaas and Joshua Hillukka each scored for the Panthers, with Parker Vinge, Connor Hanson and Joey Hillukka each having an assist.
Cole Woods had a hat trick for the Wolverines, with Connor Davis and Aron Sutherland each scoring once.
Torkelson finished with 22 saves on 26 shots, with the final goal coming in closing seconds with an empty net.
