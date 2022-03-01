Warroad scored four times in the first period and that is all they needed as they dominated the Panthers from the opening whistle in the quarterfinals of Section 8A hockey playoffs Thursday night.
The Class A No. 2 ranked Warriors finished the game with a 73-8 shot advantage on their way to a 10-0 win.
The Warriors were 2-3 on the power play and did not get whistled for a penalty.
Sawyer Torkelson allowed eight goals and finished the game with 53 saves. Collin Hoyt gave up the final two goals and stopped 10 shots.
Daimon Gardner and Murray Marvin-Cordes each scored twice, while Eric Comstock had four assists and Gardner three.
Panthers win at home
The Panthers scored four times on the power play and overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to beat visiting Bagley-Fosston 6-3 Feb. 22 in the opening round of the Section 8A playoffs.
Jeron Pinoniemi and Liam Torola each had two goals, with Nash Mitchell and Jaxson Lund both scoring once.
Torkelson got the win with 20 saves, Lund, Mitchell and Pinoniemi both had two assists, while Joey Hillukka, Braden Stewart and Torola each had one assist.
The Flyers, who were 0-3 on the power play, scored the only goal of the first period, but Pinoniemi’s power play goal tied it in the first minute of the second period. The Flyers responded with two goals in the span of just over three minutes for a 3-1 lead.
Torola, Pinoniemi on the power play and Lund scored the next three goals of the second for a 4-3 lead. Torola and Mitchell both scored on the power play in the final period.
The Panthers went 4-7 on the power play and finished the game with a 32-23 shot advantage.
