The Panthers will face a familiar foe when they open the Section 8A hockey playoffs in Park Rapids this week.

Bagley-Fosston, who the Panthers split with during the regular season, will for the second straight season try and upset the Panthers.

When the two teams met in the play-in game last year, Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley fell 7-0 as they were out-shot 40-16.

The last time the two teams met back on Feb. 7, the Panthers broke a 4-4 tie by scoring twice in the final minute, including an empty-net goal with 21 seconds remaining.

The winner will face top seed Warroad.

Greenway wins 4-2

The Panthers trailed 3-0 before their offense got on track, but it was too little too late as visiting Greenway won 4-2 to close out the regular season Feb. 15.

The Raiders led 2-0 after the first period as they dominated the shot chart 16-6, and scored again early in the third.

Nash Mitchell’s goal set up by Jaxson Lund and Sam Meier finally got the Panthers on the scoreboard three minutes later, but the Raiders answered 29 seconds later.

Connor Hanson scored the final goal in the last minute.

Sawyer Torkelson had 34 saves in the loss, while Ethan Ambel got the win by stopping 19 shots.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments