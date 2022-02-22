Panthers to face Flyers in Section 8A playoffs once again by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 22, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Panthers will face a familiar foe when they open the Section 8A hockey playoffs in Park Rapids this week.Bagley-Fosston, who the Panthers split with during the regular season, will for the second straight season try and upset the Panthers.When the two teams met in the play-in game last year, Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley fell 7-0 as they were out-shot 40-16.The last time the two teams met back on Feb. 7, the Panthers broke a 4-4 tie by scoring twice in the final minute, including an empty-net goal with 21 seconds remaining.The winner will face top seed Warroad.Greenway wins 4-2The Panthers trailed 3-0 before their offense got on track, but it was too little too late as visiting Greenway won 4-2 to close out the regular season Feb. 15.The Raiders led 2-0 after the first period as they dominated the shot chart 16-6, and scored again early in the third.Nash Mitchell’s goal set up by Jaxson Lund and Sam Meier finally got the Panthers on the scoreboard three minutes later, but the Raiders answered 29 seconds later.Connor Hanson scored the final goal in the last minute.Sawyer Torkelson had 34 saves in the loss, while Ethan Ambel got the win by stopping 19 shots. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Panthers Hockey Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Panthers Playoff Sport Greenway Connor Hanson Raider Save Offense Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tyler Moening Donald "Butch" Sautbine Walker Youth Hockey Squirts win Bracket No. 5 Emerald at Fargo International Stanley Hannon Donna Morgan Latest e-Edition Feb. 16, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
