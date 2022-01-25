The Panthers were 17 minutes away from winning their third straight game and improving their record to 8-8 Saturday afternoon in front of their home fans.
Despite having a 13-6 shot advantage in the third period, Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley were shut out. Lake of the Woods, however, scored twice to send the game into overtime, with the game ending in a 2-2 tie.
A power play goal by Nash Mitchell in the first period and a goal by Jaxson Lund eight minutes into the second gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead entering the final period.
The Bears scored their first goal short-handed less than two minutes into the third, and another goal eight minutes later.
Sawyer Torkelson finished with 30 saves while R. Stomlund had 36 saves.
Stats from a 9-0 win at Breckenridge-Wahpeton Thursday night were not available when this issue went to press.
This week the 7-8-1 Panthers have three road games at Prairie Centre, Northern Lakes and Crookston. They follow that up next week by hosting Red Lake Falls and traveling` to Ely.
Panthers win 3-2
The Panthers got a huge conference win plus some revenge when they beat host Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 Jan. 18.
Quincy Jantz opened the scoring just 2:26 into the game, and six minutes later Mitchell scored on the power play.
The Wolverines’ first goal came early in the second period, but less than two minutes later Mitchell scored again for what proved to be the game-winner.
Wadena-Deer Creek, who beat the Panthers 5-3 in Park Rapids on Dec. 21, scored their second goal early in the third period. Torkelson shut down the home team the rest of the way as he finished with 36 saves, raising his save percentage to .890.
Lund leads the team with 16 goals and 11 assists, while Mitchell has 12 goals and eight assists.
