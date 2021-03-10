Sawyer Torkelson was brilliant in net, stopping 44 shots as the Panthers retained the 71 Cup with a 2-1 win at Wadena-Deer Creek Friday night.
Joey Hillukka got the game-winner as he stole a pass and scored short-handed with 1:01 remaining.
Torkelson had 12 saves in the first period, 16 in the second and another 16 in the third. The only shot that got by him came in the second period as John Oberg scored to tie the game at 1-1.
The Panthers first goal came at the 6:33 mark on a shot by Quincy Jantz that was assisted by Alec Nordin.
The 5-10 Panthers have three games left on the schedule. This week they travel to both Crookston and Lake of the Woods, and host Bagley-Fosston at the Walker Area Community Center.
Detroit Lakes wins 6-3
The first time the Panthers faced Detroit Lakes, the Lakers could not get anything by Torkelson until there was only 1:31 remaining in the game. That was the only goal the Lakers needed in a 1-0 win.
There was a lot more scoring in the rematch March 2 in Detroit Lakes, but the Lakers still came out on top once again 6-3.
Detroit Lakes scored the first four goals with two coming on the power play. Nash Mitchell scored the first goal for Panthers on the power play with just over five minutes left in the second period, but just over two minutes later the Lakers scored again.
Goals by Jaxson Lund and Ethan Eischens within a span of 38 seconds cut the lead to 5-3 midway through the third, but the Lakers added an empty-netter with 1:47 remaining.
Brody Hagen and Hillukka each had two assists for the Panthers, and Mitchell one.
Torkelson finished with 29 saves, while Jack Hines had 18 saves for the win.
The Panthers were 1-5 on the power play and the Lakers 2-4.
