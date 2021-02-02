Jack Slagle broke a 4-4 tie just 1:16 into overtime to give the Panthers a 5-4 road win over Bagley-Fosston Thursday night.
It was the senior forward’s first goal of the season as Park Rapids-Menahga-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won their third straight and improved to 3-2 on the season.
Both Jaxson Lund and Nash Mitchell scored twice, while Joshua Crandall assisted on two goals. Caden Opheim, Joey Hillukka and Alec Nordin each had one assist.
Sawyer Torkelson stopped 30 shots to get his second straight win.
The Panthers jumped out to what appeared to be a commanding first-period lead as Mitchell scored the first two goals and Lund followed for a 3-0 lead.
In the second period the host Flyers dominated the shot chart 21-6 and tied the game on three even-strength goals.
The Flyers took their first lead on a power-play goal early in the third period, but less than a minute later Lund tied it up.
The Panthers were 0-4 on the power play and the Flyers 1-4.
Panthers win 2-1
Opheim scored his first goal of the season and assisted on the game-winner as the Panthers improved to 2-2 and beat Prairie Centre 2-1 in overtime Jan. 26 in Park Rapids.
Nash Mitchell won the game just over three minutes into the extra session on a goal set up by Opheim and Brady Hagen.
Torkelson got the win as he finished with 34 saves.
Opheim’s second-period goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead, but the North Stars would tie the game three minutes into the third period.
