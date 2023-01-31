The Panthers have won seven straight, and for the first time this season have recorded back-to-back shut outs to improve to 11-5 on the season.
Friday night Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted Ely, and despite getting off to a slow start, scored four times in the second period for a 5-0 win.
Sawyer Torkelson stopped all 28 shots he faced, while the Panthers finished with 50 shots on goal.
Parker Vinge scored twice, with Joey Hillukka, Kale Ravnaas and Jeron Pinoniemi each having a goal. Hillukka and Pinoniemi both had two assists, while Reed Sharp, Braden Stewart and Vinge each had one assist.
After a scoreless first period, where the Panthers had a slim edge of 11-9 shots on goal, they dominated the second with 27 shots. Ravnaas scored just 1:37 into the period, with Pinoniemi following five minutes later. Hillukka made it 3-0 two minutes later, and Vinge scored at the 15:42 mark.
Vinge’s second goal came short-handed with less than two minutes remaining in the final period.
This week the Panthers host Crookston and travel to Red Lake Falls and Lake of the Woods. They have three road games next week at Bagley-Fosston, Detroit Lakes and Kittson County Central, and host Morris-Benson.
Panthers get shut out
Both teams combined for 69 shots on goal, but it was the Panthers who had the hot goalie as Torkelson stopped all 33 shots for a 4-0 home win Thursday night over Northern Lakes.
Joey Hillukka and Joshua Hillukka both scored in the first period, with the former scoring short-handed. Vinge and Pinoniemi each scored in the second period with the latter coming via the power play.
Vinge had two assists, with Sharp, Joey Hillukka and Stewart each having one.
Three goals in third
Stewart scored twice and Joey Hillukka once in the third period as the Panthers rallied for a 3-1 win over Prairie Centre Jan. 24 in Park Rapids.
Hillukka’s goal came about four minutes into a 15-major penalty. Nineteen seconds later Stewart got the game-winner, also on the power play, and with 35 seconds remaining he scored an empty-netter.
Joshua Hillukka, Joey Hillukka and Pinoniemi each had an assist, with Torkelson stopping 15 shots to get the win.
