The Panthers have won seven straight, and for the first time this season have recorded back-to-back shut outs to improve to 11-5 on the season.

Friday night Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis- Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted Ely, and despite getting off to a slow start, scored four times in the second period for a 5-0 win.

