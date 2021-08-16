Help raise funds for Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort at the Putt ‘Fore’ Paws and Claws Gofl Scramble, Sept. 3, at Tianna Country Club, Walker.
The four-person team scramble starts with registration at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. The fee for a four-person team is $420. Tee sponsors and green sponsors are $100.
The tournament will include on-course games, raffles and a delicious dinner.
For a registration form, go to the website www.pawsandclawsrr.org, click on “About Us” then draw down to “Putt ‘Fore’ Paws and Claws.” Registrations must be received by Aug. 31
Help Paws and Claws with its mission to “save animals’ lives, educate youth and complete families. Questions? Call Coretta Czycalla, Executive Director, (218) 675-7297.
