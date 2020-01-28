Ben Strandlie kept the Panthers in the game as the senior goalie stopped 29 shots in just the first two periods alone in Saturday’s home game with Lake of the Woods.
The Panthers only trailed by two goals entering the final period, and an early goal cut the lead to one.
A five-minute major later in the period gave the Panthers a man advantage, but they were unable to capitalize and Bears went on to sweep the season series 4-3.
Both teams combined to go 0-9 on the power play, with the Panthers having 18 penalty minutes to the Bears 11.
Strandlie finished with 38 saves while Aidan Tom, who came on in relief in the second period, got the win by making six saves.
Alec Nordin got the hat trick, Joey Hillukka had three assists and Josh Kuhlman one.
Lake of the Woods opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, but Nordin answered a short time later. The Bears scored in the final minute of the period to take a lead into the lockers.
Nordin once again tied it early in the second, but the Bears would score the next two goals, including another one late in the period, to go up 4-2 entering the third.
The Panthers host Sauk Centre and go on the road to face Crookston this week. The two games they have next week include Red Lake Falls and Kittson County Central, both at the Walker Area Community Center.
Panthers fall 8-5
The Panthers scored the first two goals of Thursday night’s home game with Breckenridge-Wahpeton, but by the time the first period ended they were behind 3-2.
The Blades would go on and score five of the next goals for an 8-5 non-conference win, dropping the Panthers to 4-14 with five games left in the regular season.
Justin Baker, Joshua Crandall, Jaxson Lund, Caden Opheim and Reed Sharp each scored for the Panthers, with Hillukka having two assists. Kuhlman, Sam Meier and Jeron Pinoniemi each had an assist.
The shots on goal were close with the Panthers holding a 34-32 edge. The difference came down to penalties as the Panthers had 33 penalty minutes while the Blades had only four. Despite that, the Blades only scored one power play goal, but it still made it hard for the Panthers to get their offense going when they were constantly down a man.
Crandall and Lund scored less than a minute apart to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. The next time the Panthers scored, Opheim’s goal tied it at 3-3 early in the second period
It took just over a minute for the Blades to reclaim the lead, and they followed 11 seconds later with another goal.
A power-play goal early in the third put the Blades up 6-3, and they would extend the lead to 8-4 with under two minutes to play.
The final goal was scored by Baker with 45 seconds left in the game.
Strandlie stopped 24 shots in the loss, while Hunter Wamre had 29 saves.
