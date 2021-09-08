The Vikings have been messing up draft picks going way back to when they chose Darin Nelson over Marcus Allen. Allen only led the Raiders to two Super Bowl wins and is in the Hall of Fame.
Back in July the Vikings’ brain trust thought it wise to pass on Mac Jones by trading their first round pick away. New England and Coach Bill Belichick were waiting in the wings and snagged the Alabama National Champion quarterback.
Instead, we have to watch Captain Kirk Cousins and his inflated salary lead the Vikings through another season that will end short of the playoffs. It’s time for Coach Mike Zimmer and GM Chris Spielman to go, and they can take Captain Kirk with them.
“The quick release.” “Smarts at the line of scrimmage. “Accuracy.” “Decision making and resolve” were attributes that New England used to describe Jones after they cut Cam Newton last week. Mac is now the starting quarterback for the Patriots, and I expect he will lead his team to the playoffs, while Minnesota fans will have to watch Capt. Kirk and another losing season.
That leads me to my predictions this season. In the NFC, I’m taking the LA Rams to win the West, Chicago in the North, Washington in the East and Tampa Bay in the South. I see Green Bay, Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco battling for the two wild card spots. The Vikings will be lucky to go 7-9. Oops, there’s an extra game this year so they will be 7-10.
As for the AFC, it’s even more up in the air. I’m taking Buffalo in the East, Baltimore in the North, Indianapolis in the South and Kansas City in the West once again. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Pittsburgh all in contention for the two wild card spots.
My Super Bowl pick is Buffalo versus the LA Rams with the Rams winning it all. Cleveland or Kansas in the AFC, and Green Bay or San Francisco in the NFC could also make the Super Bowl.
By the way, my Super Bowl pick last year was Baltimore over Tampa Bay.
My prediction for the first week is Iowa State, Michigan and Oregon in college games. In the NFL, let’s go with Houston, Indianapolis, Carolina, Buffalo, Atlanta, Kansas City and the Rams at home. That leaves the LA Chargers, Arizona, San Francisco, Green Bay, Denver, Miami, Baltimore and maybe Minnesota winning on the road.
