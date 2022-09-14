Life could not be better if you’re a Minnesota football fan. The Vikings, led by a stingy defense and, dare I say it, a superb performance by Kirk Cousins, demolished Aaron Rodgers and the Cheeseheads.

No one really knew what Minnesota would look like on both sides of the ball, but after week one, Vikings fans should be ecstatic.

