Life could not be better if you’re a Minnesota football fan. The Vikings, led by a stingy defense and, dare I say it, a superb performance by Kirk Cousins, demolished Aaron Rodgers and the Cheeseheads.
No one really knew what Minnesota would look like on both sides of the ball, but after week one, Vikings fans should be ecstatic.
In the college ranks, the Gophers also easily won, beating Western Illinois 62-10. That result was expected, but when Wisconsin lost to Washington State at home, I was thrilled. Back in my younger days and when I was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base, I went to a few games in Pullman, One of the best places to watch a football game.
As for my NFL predictions, which I didn’t get to last week, I’m taking Green Bay in the North, LA Rams in the West, Tampa Bay in the South and Philadelphia in the East. Some people might be high on the Vikings, but it’s still only one game. I think they have a great shot at a wild card spot, along with Dallas, San Francisco and New Orleans.
In the AFC, I have Buffalo in the East, Cincinnati in the North, Kansas City in the West and Tennessee in the South. Other teams in the playoff mix are Miami, LA Chargers, Baltimore and Indianapolis.
My Super Bowl pick is Kansas City beating San Francisco once again. Buffalo will be right there, but Patrick Mahomes will make it back for the third time.
Winning the first week was Jon Osowski at 11-7, which was also my record.
In college games this week, I’m taking Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, despite losing to Appalachian State last weekend.
In the NFL, let’s go with Detroit, NY Giants, LA Rams, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Buffalo at home, with Minnesota, Miami, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati over hapless Dallas on the road.
