The Vikings' 30-27 overtime win in Buffalo will go down as the best NFL game played this season.
It had everything from a fumble that resulted in a defensive touchdown, an incredible catch on a fourth-and-18 play, an 81-yard touchdown run, two interceptions in the end zone and a missed extra point. These all came by the Vikings in the second half, who trailed 27-10 late in the third quarter. But for the fifth straight game they came from behind to win their seventh in a row and improve to 8-1.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries that included the 81-yard run in the third quarter that started the comeback. The next time Minnesota had the ball C.J. Ham scored his first touchdown in five years on a three-yard run. Greg Joseph followed that by doinking the extra point off the upright, that kept Buffalo ahead 27-23.
Minnesota got the ball after the defense came up with another stop, and once again drove the length of the field. Cook dropped a pass that would have easily been a walk-in touchdown on fourth-and-goal at the one, but the Bills jumped off sides to give the Vikings one more chance. On the next play, Kirk Cousins was stopped at the goal line giving Buffalo the ball with under 49 seconds to play.
All the Bills needed to do was run off the final seconds, but the game got even crazier. Josh Allen fumbled the snap and Eric Kendricks jumped on the ball for a 29-27 lead with Joseph adding the extra point.
Allen was not done and drove his team down the field and forced OT with a short field goal.
The Vikings received the ball first in overtime, and marched down the field. They were at the two-yard line on another great catch by Justin Jefferson, but Minneota couldn’t finish, instead settling for a short field goal by Joseph.
Those were the last points scored as Patrick Peterson picked off Allen for the second time in the end zone after the Bills had driven once again into the red zone. The first pick ended a long drive with Buffalo ahead 27-17.
Cousins and Allen both finished with over 300 yards passing, and they each had two picks. Allen had three of Buffalo’s four turnovers — all in the fourth quarter or overttime — in a loss that dropped them to 6-3 overall.
Jefferson caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. He is arguably the best receiver in the NFL
At times the Vikings were their own worst enemy. There were lost opportunities to extend drives, but instead resulted in punts. After opening the game with a long touchdown drive, the offense sputtered for two-plus quarters.
Winning the week with a 9-9 record was Mitch Altum on the tie breaker. I went 10-6. Yikes!
Of the six college games I have chosen, I’m taking the Gophers, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia and TCU to win.
In the NFL, lets go with Minnesota, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, Philadelphia, New England, New Orleans, NY Giants, Denver, Cincinnati, Kansas City and San Francisco.
