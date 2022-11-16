The Vikings' 30-27 overtime win in Buffalo will go down as the best NFL game played this season.

It had everything from a fumble that resulted in a defensive touchdown, an incredible catch on a fourth-and-18 play, an 81-yard touchdown run, two interceptions in the end zone and a missed extra point. These all came by the Vikings in the second half, who trailed 27-10 late in the third quarter. But for the fifth straight game they came from behind to win their seventh in a row and improve to 8-1.

