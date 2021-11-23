Three of the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoffs standings lost over the weekend, which is good news for those sitting behind them.
No. 3 Oregon was trounced at Utah 38-7, No. 4 Ohio State overwhelmed No. 7 Michigan State 56-7 and No. 10 Wake Forest fell 48-27 at Clemson.
That gives teams like No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Oklahoma, all with one loss, hope of making the playoffs, but each team needs to win out and get some help.
As for the top four teams in CFP, Georgia should hang onto the No. 1 spot after a 56-7 win over Charleston Southern. I see Ohio State moving up to No. 2 with Alabama falling to three after a ho-hum 42-35 home win over Arkansas. Cincinnati, which dominated SMU 48-14, should move up one spot to No. 4, unless the committee decides otherwise.
The Gophers got a huge road win at Indiana, setting the stage for Saturday’s showdown with No. 15 Wisconsin. There is still a possibility for the Gophers to win the Big Ten West, but they need to beat the Badgers first and reclaim Paul Bunyan’s axe.
Now let’s get to the Vikings and them beating the much-hated Packers. Kirk Cousins and crew played great. Just keep throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and good things happen.
With the game tied Cousins drove Minnesota down the field, with Greg Joseph kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Vikings finally won a game that matters!
Winning Week 11 was Nathan Wynn at 14-4. I was a disgusting 9-9. That’s what I get for picking New Orleans, Carolina, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Dallas.
I’ve struggled on my picks the last few weeks, so I’m changing things up by going with my head and not my heart. In college games I’m taking Alabama, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, NC State and Texas A&M.
In the NFL, let’s go with Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Miami, Tennessee, Cincinnati, LA Chargers, Green Bay, Baltimore, Seattle and San Francisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.