The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was great for die-hard Minnesota football fans.
After a festive turkey feast and all the fixings with the family, I went home and watched the Vikings rally for a 33-26 win over New England by scoring the final 10 points.
Once again the Vikings were outstanding on the opening drive by scoring a touchdown on Kirk Cousins’ pass to Justin Jefferson. By the time the half ended the game was tied 16-16, thanks to Greg Joseph missing an extra point.
New England took the opening of the second half and marched down the field to go up by seven, but on the ensuing kickoff, Kene Nwangwu scored on a 97-yard return to tie the game at 26. After a New England field goal, Minnesota scored the final points, all in the fourth quarter, including an Adam Thielen touchdown catch for the final score.
Jefferson finished with nine catches for 139 yards and a score, and Cousins was 30-37 for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
The defense had a much better second half, allowing only 10 points and sacking Mac Jones four times.
On the college side, the Gophers finally won a close game last weekend to retain Paul Bunyan’s axe with a 23-16 at Wisconsin. Mo Ibraham was held in check, finishing with only 70 yards rushing. Red-shirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis torched the Badgers for over 300 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Because we came out a day early because of Thanksgiving, I did not have the previous week’s winner. That was Bill Hanley at 13-5, winning on the tie breaker.
The winner for this week was David Stine at 12-6. I went a paltry 10-8.
The college football playoffs will be decided after this weekend’s conference championship games. Last weekend there were several great games with Clemson falling to South Carolina, USC beating Notre Dame, Oregon State rallying from 34-17 deficit to beat Oregon 38-34, Tulane upsetting Cincinnati and LSU falling to Texas A&M. But the best game of the weekend was Michigan knocking off Ohio State 45-23. The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half and almost certainly secured themselves in the playoffs.
The other three teams will most likely be Georgia, TCU and USC. Of course that could all change with some upsets.
I have six college games on the schedule this week, and will take Georgia, Michigan, TCU, USC, Tulane and Boise State.
In the NFL, I’m going with Minnesota, Baltimore, Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers plays, Detroit, NY Giants, Philadelphia, Seattle, Miami, Cincinnati, LA Chargers, Dallas and Tampa Bay.
