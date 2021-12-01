The Golden Gophers won’t be playing in the Big Ten Championship game, but something better happened.
For the first time since 2003, the Gophers beat Wisconsin at home to take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and in the process also denied the hated Badgers the chance to play in said Big Ten Championship. The Gophers knew that going into the game, when Nebraska once again blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to Iowa Friday.
The Hawkeyes, our friendly neighbors to the south, now get to play in the title game against Michigan, who trounced No. 2 Ohio State at the Big House. Besides Minnesota’s win, that one was especially enjoyable.
Wisconsin came in riding a seven-game winning streak that included a win over Iowa, and led 10-6 at the half, thanks to a pick-six off a tipped Tanner Morgan pass. The Gophers dominated the second half, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter. The first was set up by an interception at the Badgers’ 28. Two plays later Ky Thomas scored on a two-yard run for a 13-10 lead.
The Badgers tied it with a field goal, but on Minnesota’s next drive Morgan tossed a 27-yard pass for a 20-13 lead.
The only points in the fourth quarter came on Matthew Trickett’s third field goal. The Gophers’ defense held the vaunted Badgers’ rushing attack to only 62 yards.
Now it’s on to a New Year’s Day bowl game!
As for the Vikings, once again they held a lead and blew it. They lead the NFL by giving up 66 points in the final two minutes of the half, and that’s what the 49ers did. San Francisco marched 85 yards to tie the game at 14, and then scored to open the second half. They then got the ball back to go up 28-14 and never looked back for a 34-26 win.
Minnesota’s rush defense gave up more than 200 yards, while the offense sputtered behind Kirk Cousins, who had his worst game of the season.
After the game Coach Mike Zimmer said he thought Captain Kirk played well. I’m not sure what game he was watching, but it wasn’t the one Vikings fans were.
Captain Kirk threw balls high, behind and at the feet of wide-open receivers. And despite that, Minnesota still had a chance to tie at the end of the game. On their last drive Kirk threw high to Alexander Mattison on first down. On the next play he threw to the side for a two-yard gain. Adam Thielen was open on third down but Kirk threw inside and off the mark, and on the next play, his pass was high to Justin Jefferson.
And don’t get me started on Captain Kirk’s pathetic excuse for why he lined up behind a guard and not the center and was forced to use a time out when they had the ball inside the 10. A few weeks ago he said he doesn’t call time outs; that was the coach’s job. He evidently was given permission to call time outs, or he finally realized that he could, as the starting quarterback who supposedly is in charge of the offense.
I remember back when he was playing for Washington, instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock on a drive at the end of the first half, he kneeled down. Next time, Kirk, just say all those linemen’s butts look the same.
Once again the officials missed some penalties, including a blatant pass interference on that final drive that would have given Minnesota first down instead of turning it over on downs on the next play.
The loss drops the Vikings to 5-6, and this week they travel to winless Detroit. The Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook, who dislocated his shoulder in the third quarter in the loss at San Francisco, and probably without all four defensive lineman for the second straight game. If Detroit wins this game, Coach Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman and Cousins should all be sent packing.
Winning the week was Jim Ranallo at 12-6, while I went 11-7.
This week I have six college conference championship games and 12 in the NFL on the slate. I’m going to take Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Wake Forest and Cincinnati. As for my College Football Playoff teams, I have Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State as 1-4 respectively. But don’t be surprised if Notre Dame slips in.
In the pros, I’m going with Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Arizona, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, LA Rams, Baltimore, San Francisco, Buffalo and Minnesota to beat the Lions.
