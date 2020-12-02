I’m back! My two week-plus home vacation is finally over. And for those COVID-19 hoax theorists, I just hope you don’t get it. This is easily worse than the flu, and I didn’t enjoy any of my time quarantining!
Now let’s get to football and the only sport on TV right now. The Vikings looked good in the first half Sunday, sucked in the third quarter, but turned it around to get an much-needed win.
After the Dallas let down because of poor play calling the week before, with Minnesota holding the ball and up 28-24, it was refreshing to see some great play-calling, and even better passing by Kirk Cousins.
Against Dallas, Minnesota had a chance to win the game, but opted to go stale and were forced to punt. Andy Dalton marched the Cowboys right down the field and won the game. I saw that coming as soon as Captain Kirk airmailed the third-down pass. Pathetic job Gary Kubiak. Maybe if Captain Kirk knew what an audible was, he could call a few plays.
In Minnesota’s win over Carolina, Cousins was fantastic in the fourth quarter. He had to be because he stank it up in the third and part of the first half. Missed too many wide open receivers once again. It was the defense that kept Minnesota in this game.
As for Minnesota’s other team, well it looks like the Gophers could be done for the season. They not only had to cancel last weekend’s game at Wisconsin due to COVID, but now won’t be playing Northwestern this weekend. That only leaves the Nebraska game on their schedule Dec. 12.
Before we go onto this week’s games, I want to pass on some congratulations to Jon Osowski for winning week 10 at 10-2 on the tie-breaker, even though he was listed as Joe Osowski. Sorry Jon, that wasn’t my fault, I was home.
Kudos also to David Stone for taking week 11 with an 11-4 mark.
Winning week 12 is Brooke Wynn with an 11-3 record.
This week, I’m taking Texas A&M and Wisconsin in college games. I would choose Indiana to beat the Badgers, but quarterback Penix Jr. is out with a torn ACL
In the NFL, I’m going with Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Miami, Seattle, LA Chargers, Green Bay and Kansas City at home, while Indianapolis, Detroit, New Orleans, LA Rams and Buffalo will win on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.