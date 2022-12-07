I’m not sure which adjective best describes the Vikings’ 27-22 home win over the NY Jets, so I’ll just say — that was close!
Harrison Smith’s interception set up Minnesota’s first score — a Greg Joseph field goal. In the second quarter the Vikings extended on touchdown runs by Dalvin Cook and Alexander Madison, and another Joseph field goal.
It looked like it was going to be a cake-walk as Minnesota took a 20-3 lead. But, “the bend but don’t break” defense gave up a long field goal before the half.
Much like the opening quarter, the Vikings struggled in the third quarter while the Jets booted two field goals.
Kirk Cousins did not have his best stuff, throwing long or behind open receivers, and holding onto the ball too long and getting sacked. He was out-played by a third-string quarterback, who did throw two interceptions, but one was tipped and the other came after he drove his team deep into Minnesota territory.
Cousins’ best toss was to Justin Jefferson that gave Minnesota a 27-15 lead in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard drive. Some might have thought that was it, but the Vikings went three-and-out on their next two drives, while the Jets scored a touchdown and twice were denied in the red zone in the final two minutes. The win was secured when Cameron Bynum picked off a pass at the 1 with 10 seconds remaining.
One sports reporter said after the game, “The Vikings give up yardage like it’s candy on Halloween.” How true!
Up next for the 10-2 conference-leading Vikings is the red-hot Detroit Lions.
The Gophers found out they will be playing Syracuse Dec. 29 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. I sure hope the Yankee jinx doesn’t bite them.
The College Football Playoff is all set, and I can’t believe the committee got it right. I thought for sure after TCU and USC lost, they would somehow justify putting in two-loss Alabama! Georgia, Michigan and TCU deserve to be in, and probably Ohio State, even though I hate that team.
This week I have the Army-Navy game and five Division One college games. I’m taking Army, NDSU, South Dakota State, Montana State, UIW and Ferris State.
In the NFL, I have Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, New England and Minnesota all winning.
Coming out on top in the Week 13 picks was Corinna Wynn at 13-5. I went 12-6!
