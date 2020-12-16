How many of you were shocked or dumbfounded that Dan Bailey wasn’t fired after his disastrous play Sunday in Tampa Bay? He missed an extra point and three fields that cost the Vikings from beating the Bucs. I remember a couple of years ago when Coach Mike Zimmer cut rookie kicker Daniel Carlson after he missed a couple of field goals in an overtime tie at Green Bay. Bailey is a veteran and he gets a pass? How about last week when he missed two extra points and a field goal before making the short game-winner for an overtime win against Jacksonville? Minnesota started so well against Tampa Bay, marching down the field on their first three possessions. Dalvin Cook scored a touchdown on the second drive, with Bailey missing the extra point. A sack on the first possession cost the Vikings maybe three points, and then Bailey missed a 36-yard kick that should have been for a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter. By the time the half came, Bailey had missed another field goal and Tampa Bay led 17-6, on their way to a 26-14 win. The loss came down to the Vikings not capitalizing on their opportunities, and they had several in both halves. Minnesota had nearly 400 yards of offense and only one turnover, while the Bucs had just over 300 yards. Oh, by the way, the officiating sucked. This crew was terrible. Missing a late hit, Cousins getting hit in the helmet after a throw, and calling other bogus stuff on Minnesota. And don’t get me started on the game clock at the end of the first half. There should have been no time left for that last pass, and Gronk was the one who pushed off first. The Vikings’ offensive line was porous once again, but Captain Kirk hangs onto the ball way too long. Of the six times he was sacked along with one fumble, he should have been able to get rid of the ball at least four of those of times. At least the Golden Gophers beat Nebraska. I’m not sure if they can do the same against Wisconsin. Winning the week was Rich Majcin at 10-4, while I went 8-6. On the docket this week are four college conference title games that will hopefully settle who will be the four teams in the playoffs. I’m taking Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson. I want Iowa State, but I think the Sooners will shut down the Cyclones’ offense; and Notre Dame could beat Clemson once again, but it’s doubtful. In the NFL, I’m taking Minnesota, Buffalo, Green Bay, Seattle, Miami, Baltimore, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Cleveland.
Pigskin Picks Week 13 results
- by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com
