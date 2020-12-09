Once again the Minnesota Vikings didn’t come ready to play. Facing a 1-10 team in the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Vikings stank but still managed to hang on for a 27-24 win in overtime.
Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six on a stupid pass, held onto the ball way too long several other times and was sacked, was off on many other passes and messed up a handoff to Dalvin Cook just outside the end zone. I know some people will say they weren’t all his fault, but remember, this is Captain Kirk. Some commentators still say he’s a good quarterback. He is average at best.
And how about Dan Bailey missing two extra points and a 51-yard field goal? The defense played OK, forcing five turnovers, but the offense seemed to sputter every time they got the ball.
And don’t get me started on the inept and stupid play calling. Third and three — let’s throw a bomb. Another third and four — let’s throw it deep once again. The offensive line also did a poor job of keeping Cousins upright.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led 9-6 at the half. A Vikings’ interception set up Minnesota with a short field and they were able to score. The Vikings managed only 115 yards of offense against the second worst team in the NFL.
On the opening drive after halftime, Captain Kirk threw a pick-six. The Vikings did play much better after that, but only because they were down by 10 points and had to go away from the conservative play calling.
Mr. Cook managed to run for over 100 yards despite routinely facing eight guys in the box. Captain Kirk threw for more than 300 yards; but why can’t he start or play four straight like that.
Despite the mediocre play, Minnesota currently sits as the last wildcard team. But can they keep it up? In their final four games they play at Tampa Bay, host Chicago and finish with road games at New Orleans and Detroit. That’s a tough schedule!
Winning the week was Gary Ringstrom at 10-5 on the tie-breaker, which was also my record.
Of the 15 games on the schedule this week, I’ve selected four college ones before next weekend’s conference championship games. I’m taking Minnesota over hated Nebraska, Iowa to take out the Cheeseheads, Cincinnati to stay in contention for the FBS playoffs and Miami over North Carolina.
In the NFL, I’m taking Arizona, Kansas City, Tennessee, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Detroit, Buffalo, Cleveland and Tampa Bay over Minnesota.
