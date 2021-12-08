The Vikings’ 29-27 loss on the final play of the game at Detroit cost them a chance of making playoffs.
And whose fault is it? Coach Mike Zimmer for not rushing more than three on the final play and giving Jared Goff all that time to find an open receiver; for Zimmer’s three failed two-point conversions; and Kirk Cousins for having another terrible game.
Yes, Captain Kirk played OK in the fourth quarter, but that was helped out by Detroit’s stupidity not to punt on a fourth-and-one from their own 30.
I know a lot of people stated going into the game that with all the Vikings injuries, this is a game Detroit could win. I also said that, but I also thought Coach Zimmer would open up the play calling and be more aggressive.
Captain Kirk’s passes were all over the place. He also fumbled the ball that led to some points and was sacked on fourth down that led to more points before the half. The offensive line also did a poor job of protecting Cousins.
The Vikings had a chance to make a statement early, but Cousins didn’t throw the ball into the end zone when they got inside the 20 and had to settle for two field goals and a 6-0 lead.
Detroit would score four times in the second quarter for a 20-6 halftime lead.
After another field goal cut the lead to 20-9, Minnesota finally scored a touchdown on their next drive. Zimmer opted to go for two points, and it failed on a stupid play call. Ditto on the two-point try after Kirk finally threw a pass into the end zone early in the fourth. If Zimmer would have kicked an extra after both touchdowns, the game would be tied.
Goff looked brilliant as he lit up Minnesota’s defense for two touchdown passes in the first half. He didn’t play as well in the second half, but he was able to move them down the field for a field goal, and his last-second touchdown pass was a gut-punch.
Captain Kirk is 30-26-1 in four seasons with one playoff game win. $33 million a year and this is whagt we get.
Just think, we could have had Mac Jones, which I wanted, but we traded that pick away and New England took him. The Pats are one of the best teams in the AFC, and Jones is a lock for Rookie of the Year. Don’t even get me started on his stats!
Winning the week was Corinna Wynn at 12-6 with the tie-breaker. I had another bad week, finishing at 8-10. I only got two of the six college games correct. Thank you, Cincinnati and Michigan!
This week I’m taking Army over Navy, and NDSU, Montana State, South Dakota State and Montana in FCS playoff games.
In the NFL, let’s go with Dallas, Tennessee Seattle, Kansas City, New Orleans, Carolina, Baltimore, LA Chargers, Denver, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Arizona.
Thank God the Vikings don’t play Sunday!
