The Minnesota Viking are on the outside looking in at the playoff teams right now, but that could change this weekend if they beat Chicago. I would normally say they got this, but remember this is a team that in all of their seven losses this season, led each one, only to lose.
Kirk Cousins continues to struggle to find open receivers and some of the decisions he’s made have led to turnovers. The play-calling has been conservative when the Vikings should be trying to put the game away, and that has allowed teams to come from behind and win.
Stupid penalties have also been costly. I believe the turning point of Thursday night’s home win over Pittsburgh — a game the Vikings led 29-0 in the third quarter — came on that taunting penalty by Minnesota. That allowed the Steelers to drive down the field and cut the lead to 29-20. A nice pitch and catch by Kirk and KJ Osborn relieved some tension; but after Pittsburgh scored, they then got the ball back and drove down the field and were an incomplete pass and two-point conversion away from overtime.
That was a great play by Harrison Smith to knock away that touchdown catch, which probably saved the season.
Losses by Carolina, LA Rams and Washington help the Vikings stay in playoff contention, but there is no room for mistakes. With four games remaining the offense needs to lean on Dalvin Cook, and Capt. Kirk needs to wake up and throw better passes.
Winning Week 13 was Jon Osowski at 15-3. I did much better, finishing the week at 13-5.
I’ve got five college games on the schedule and 13 in the NFL. Next week I’m going to have a bunch of bowl games.
I’m going to take NDSU, Montana State, Fresno State, BYU and Northern Illinois. In the NFL let’s go with Minnesota, Cleveland, New England, Dallas, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Arizona, Cincinnati, San Francisco, LA Rams, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.
