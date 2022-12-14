The Vikings’ defense has allowed 400 yards or more of offense in their last five games. Is it time to fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell, the former head coach who is becoming a punch line for all football prognosticators?

The pathetic showing Sunday in Detroit is proof that the “bend but don’t break” message is not something us fans like to hear every week. In the Vikings’ wins over Buffalo, New England and the NY Jets, the offense made enough plays to secure victories.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments