The Vikings’ defense has allowed 400 yards or more of offense in their last five games. Is it time to fire Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell, the former head coach who is becoming a punch line for all football prognosticators?
The pathetic showing Sunday in Detroit is proof that the “bend but don’t break” message is not something us fans like to hear every week. In the Vikings’ wins over Buffalo, New England and the NY Jets, the offense made enough plays to secure victories.
That was not the case in Detroit, even with a division title at stake, Minnesota’s offense struggled against a mediocre defense. I know the Lions have improved immensely since they last played the Vikings, but Coach Kevin O’Connell’s play calling was embarrassing.
Kirk Cousins had a nice game throwing the ball, so why take the ball out of his hands and call a play with Dalvin Cook looking to do a jump pass at the three-yard line only to fumble the ball away?
That was one of several questionable play calls O’Connell called. How about having Cousins throw the ball to Justin Jefferson, who is the best receiver in the league. Or even Adam Thielen!
I can already see it. The Vikings will win their division, but will get bounced from the playoffs in their first game. Once again we will get our hopes up and the Vikings will rip our hearts out.
I suspect by the time we lose at Green Bay, San Francisco will already pass us for the No. 2 seed. We may have to play Dallas once again!
Rick Arola won the week with a 13-5 record, which was identical to mine. We both picked the Vikings to win!
This week I have three college games and 15 in the NFL on the entry form. I’m going to take NDSU, South Dakota State and Oregon State in the minor league, and in the pros let’s go with Minnesota, Baltimore, Buffalo, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Dallas, NY Jets, Arizona, Las Vegas, LA Chargers, Cincinnati, Washington and Green Bay.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.