Once again NDSU is playing for the FCS National Championship after they held on to beat No. 1 seed James Madison 20-14 in Fargo Friday night.
Their opponent is Montana State, who came into the playoffs seeded No. 8 and rallied from a 14-10 deficit to beat South Dakota State 31-17 Saturday.
It’s the first time Montana has played for a national championship since they won it back in 1984. The game will be played Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
Now let’s get to the Vikings game in Chicago Monday night. Minnesota had three extra days to prepare, so of course they were going to be marching up and down the field and scoring at will. Think again!
The Vikings looked great on their second drive against Da Bears, scoring a touchdown when Capt. Kirk found Justin Jefferson wide open in the end zone. The defense forced a turnover on Chicago’s next series near midfield and Minnesota drove right down the field again.
An errant pass and sack of Cousins — who still holds onto the ball way too long — led to a field goal and a 10-0 lead.
Minnesota’s defense forced two turnovers in the first half, but the offense only got three points out of them. What was even more disturbing, the Vikings had only 85 yards of offense while Chicago’s had twice as many.
That interception by Capt. Kirk near the end of the first half was terrible. Jefferson was lying on the turf after he got held and tripped before Kirk even threw the ball. I’m not sure what he was looking at!
The Bears returned the pick to Minnesota’s 39. Good thing the field goal attempt was partially blocked a few plays later.
Capt. Kirk’s numbers at the end of the first half. One interception, a fumble, sacked twice and only 60-some yards passing. Pathetic!
I thought maybe the second half would be better, but it wasn’t. The Vikings did score a touchdown in the third quarter, thanks to Bears melt-down on defense that allowed them to win 17-9, but it was an ugly win. Kirk finished with less than 90 yards passing and the Vikings had less than 200 yards on offense.
Chicago was even more futile. Six times they drove into the red zone and only got three points. Da Bears were 0-3 on fourth down and turned the ball over twice. Their only touchdown came on the last play of the game, and I’m not sure that should even have counted.
As for the NFL teams who were in position to improve their playoff position only to choke in week 15, Arizona losing 30-12 at one-win Detroit was the worst. I know some might say Tampa Bay and Tom Brady getting shut out at home was worse, but New Orleans is in the playoff hunt and has beaten Tampa Bay three straight times.
Tennessee blowing a 10-point lead and losing at Pittsburgh cost them the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Now Kansas City sits at the top.
Now if Baltimore could learn how to run the right play for a two-point conversion and convert, I would have even been happier.
This is where I would congratulate the winner of the week and laud my prognosticator status. Well, the NFL moved two games to Tuesday so I don’t know who won. Next week I will announce winners for the last weeks, unless we have more changes in the schedule.
Now let’s get to the games, which consist of three from the college ranks and 15 in the NFL.
I’m going with Memphis, Ball State and Nevada in bowl games. In the pros, I’m taking Green Bay, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Tampa Bay, LA Chargers, Cincinnati, Seattle, Kansas City, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas, NY Jets, Miami and the LA Rams over Minnesota.
