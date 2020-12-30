Now that the Vikings season is nearly over, it’s time for me to state my New Year’s resolutions for the team. I’d start by getting rid of Kirk Cousins and his enormous salary.
Captain Kirk was suppose to be the missing piece to a 13-3 team that came up one game short of making the Super Bowl. In two of his three seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings failed to make the playoffs. Last season they did upset New Orleans, but were blown out in their next game as Captain Kirk played terribly.
$85 million for one playoff win and two losing seasons. What a deal!
The next thing I would do is sign one or two veteran offensive linemen. The receiving and running back corps is one of the best in the NFC and should only be better next year.
On the defensive side, it hasn’t been a good year, but next year all those rookies will have a year under their belt. Another veteran defensive end or two to put pressure on quarterbacks would help.
I would also take away Coach Mike Zimmer’s defensive play-calling duties.
As for the rest of the teams in contention for the playoffs this season, Green Bay looks like the best team in the NFC, and Kansas City the best in the AFC.
The way New Orleans and Seattle are playing, they both could topple the Packers. As for Arizona, Da Bears, Rams and whoever comes out of the NFC East, they have no chance.
In the AFC, Baltimore and Buffalo are both playing great, but don’t count out Pittsburgh or Tennessee. The Titans looked terrible at Green Bay, but all the snow didn’t help.
In games last weekend, Indianapolis blew their chance to win the AFC South as they led Pittsburgh 24-7 in the third quarter only to lose 28-24.
And just three weeks ago Cleveland looked like a lock to make the playoffs with a 9-3 record, but they’ve lost two of their last three games, including to 1-13 NY Jets last Sunday. If they lose to Pittsburgh they are probably out.
Fitz-Magic saved Miami’s season by rallying the Fish to beat Las Vegas in the closing seconds.
In college football playoffs, I have Alabama blowing out Notre Dame and Clemson handling Ohio State. In the title game, I want to pick Clemson, but I believe this is Alabama’s championship to lose.
I’m a Big Ten fan, but let’s be real, Ohio State and their 6-0 record didn’t deserve to make the playoffs. It should have been undefeated Cincinnati or even Oklahoma, which despite two losses would beat the Buckeyes. The only reason why Ohio State made the playoffs is because they are “The Ohio State,” and the committee needs the Big Ten represented.
In the other bowl games I’m taking Cincinnati, Iowa State and Texas A&M.
In the NFL, I’m taking Indianapolis, Chicago, Buffalo and the LA Rams to win at home, while Tennessee, Washington, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Minnesota will get road wins.
