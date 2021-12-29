The Vikings will not win another game and will miss the playoffs for the second straight year!
I’m not sure if this will happen, but I bet it’s more likely than not!
For the second straight week the Vikings’ offense was unimpressive in a 30-23 home loss to the LA Rams. Or was it the 15th week!
The Vikings had more yards than the Rams but squandered the three turnovers the defense forced, turning them into only 10 points.
Kirk Cousins, who has a win/loss record of 58-59 in his 10 years in the league — is that average or what? — had one impressive drive in the first half that ended in a turnover. Minnesota twice had the ball in the red zone buy got only three points. If it wasn’t for Matthew Stafford’s bad interceptions with one ending in Anthony Barr’s hands inside the 15, the Vikings could have been shut out, instead of trailing 13-3.
Minnesota’s first possession was a three-and-out, and their second was an interception that wasn’t really Kirk Cousins’ fault as much as it was conservative play calling. Adam Thielen’s reception set up Minnesota at the eight, but after two run plays went nowhere, Cousins’ pass into the end zone was tipped and picked off.
The Vikings also had two three-and-outs and another possession that went four plays and another punt.
Minnesota’s defense forced turnovers on the first two possession of the second half, and finally on the second, scored a touchdown. Barr’s second interception led to Alexander Mattison’s two-yard run for six and a 13-10 deficit.
Up to that point Minnesota had too many first- and second-down plays that weren’t productive and led to long third-down plays. That was the case on their next drive as there was a three-and-out, and the Rams returned the punt 61 yards for a score.
The Vikings’ next drive ended in the red zone, but it ended in another short field goal. After a first-and-goal at the nine, not once did the ball get thrown into the end zone. No wonder the boo birds were out.
After the Rams marched down the field and went up 27-13, Cousins marched his team down the field — thanks to some creative play calling — and answered with a K.J. Osborn’s touchdown catch. Up to that point the Vikings had four drives inside the 10 but only one touchdown.
Both teams would trade field goals over the final minutes, but the Vikings never got the ball back after a 33-yard field goal with 1:31 remaining.
I’m going to touch on an aspect that has hurt the NFL this season. The officials are making bad calls or not seeing the egregious ones. A couple of weeks ago the LA Rams were not flagged for a blatant pass interference on fourth down as Seattle was driving for the game-tying score late in the game.
Last weekend Green Bay got away with a pass interference that allowed the Packers to intercept the ball and hang on for a two-point HOME win over Cleveland.
Maybe the NFL should look at allowing coaches one challenge per half on these plays. I’m open to anything, because I think most of us would like to see the correct calls made.
Todd Ringstrom won week 15 at 13-5 on the tie-breaker. Winning week 16 was Kevin Sundstrom at 14-3 — the Memphis vs. Hawaii game was cancelled due to COVID. I finished 13-4.
This week I have seven Bowl games. Let’s hope they all get played. I’m taking Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Iowa. I really want to take Cincinnati, and Kentucky will most likely beat Iowa.
In the NFL, I’m taking Green Bay, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Dallas and Cleveland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.