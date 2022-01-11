It took the Vikings more than 29 minutes of a 30-minute opening half to show some life. In two plays Kirk Cousins threw for 65 yards to put Minnesota at the 11 yard line. I think Checkdown Charlie finally woke up from his COVID-coma!
The drive ended with a 39-yard field goal by Greg Joseph after an offensive hold and errant pass out of bounds by Capt. Kirk as Chicago led 14-3 at the half.
Three of the Vikings’ first four drives were three-and-out. The other one produced two first downs, but stalled after Capt. Kirk was sacked on third down and fumbled the ball, knocking them out of field goal range after Minnesota got to the 31.
Minnesota had only 22 yards on their first four possessions while Chicago had 148.
The Vikings got the ball to start the second half and marched 75 yards. The big play was Ihmar Smith-Marsette getting wide open for a 44-yard strike on third-and 13.
Chicago also marched down the field, and was at the one-yard line. The Bears turned the ball over on downs for the third time when Dalton was sacked back at the 11.
That’s why Matt Nagy should be fired for stupid play calling. Chicago could have put Minnesota away with a quarterback sneak or a run by their running back who was averaging over four yards per carry.
Minnesota picked up eight yards on a first-down pass, lost three yards on a second-down run and Kirk was sacked on third. Another three-and-out just when the Vikings had grabbed momentum.
Chicago was able to turn it into a field goal and a 17-10 lead, but Minnesota responded by scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to go up 24-17.
The telling stat was Chicago 0-3 on fourth down when needing only one yard. Dalton was sacked twice and threw a pick-six that gave the Vikings a 31-17 lead with five minutes to play. Big Red threw another pick on Chicago’s need series, but Minnesota’s offense sputtered when everyone was hoping they would throw the ball to Justin Jefferson, who only needed 17 yards to break Randy Moss’ season-record receiving yards.
I know football is a team sport, but Zimmer should have been open to try and get Jefferson the team’s receiving record when Minnesota got the ball back. If not a playoff appearance, give us something to celebrate!
The Vikings won the game and finished the season 8-9, but it’s another season without a playoff appearance. I guess it’s never to late to start thinking about the draft.
Vikings’ fans got a nice gift Monday when the Vikings fired GM Rick Spielman and Zimmer. It’s too bad they can’t take Capt. Kirk and his $40 million salary with them.
In case you were wondering, before the season began I picked the Vikings to go 7-10. I did pick Chicago to win the division, which was way off!
By the way, my Super Bowl pick back in September was Buffalo losing to the LA Rams. Could happen, but unlikely!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.