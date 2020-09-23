The Minnesota Vikings’ ship has sunk, and it’s only week two. Yes, I’m saying it here first, the Vikings will not make the playoffs and will finish 7-9 at best this season.
Captain Kirk Cousins looked even more confused than he did in week one, and for the second straight week went where he isn’t suppose to be and was tackled for a safety. Why? Because Minnesota’s offensive line stinks, and there is no creativity in the play calling on offense.
That safety gave Indy a 9-3 lead and they would add two more field goals in the half for a 15-3 lead. Game! Set! Match!
The second half was even worse as the Colts scored two more field goals and a touchdown, while Minnesota stayed in the locker room. Capt. Kirk misfired on his passes and looked uncomfortable in the pocket. The Vikings’ only second-half score came in garbage time with Indy up 28-3 and under six minutes to play
And they gave this guy a two-year extension and a boatload of money! I’m sure Stefon Diggs is really happy in Buffalo. He had more receiving yards Sunday than the Vikings had total yards. His presence would help free up Adam Thielen, who is seeing lots of double-teams this season. I think the Vikings sent the wrong player packing. I would have sent Cousins, Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman down the road.
Minnesota started the game with Cousins marching his team right down the field on the opening drive. The Vikings had to settle for a field goal after Cousins threw high to Kyle Rudolph in the end zone. The Vikings had a pathetic 40 yards of offense the rest of the first half and, I think, one first down. Cousins also threw two picks and should have had two other passes picked off in the first half alone.
Old man Phillip Rivers, who does have a better offensive line, outplayed Capt. Kirk. Cousins’ passes were off and the first interception he threw in the first half was into double coverage and resulted in three points for the Colts.
Jonathan Taylor, the former Wisconsin Badger, looks like a great draft pick and outplayed Dalvin Cook, who also just got a big pay raise. Of course the play calling was suspect, but that’s normal for Minnesota.
As for my picks, I would have been a perfect 15-0 if I would have chosen old man Rivers and New Orleans would have won. Well, for the next five weeks I’m picking against Minnesota.
Winning the week with a 14-1 record was Corrina Wynn at 14-1. Her only loss was the Viqueens.
This week there are a bunch of pick-em games that could go either way. I’m taking Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New England, Cleveland, Atlanta, LA Chargers, Indianapolis, Seattle, Arizona, New Orleans and Baltimore at home. But I could see Buffalo beating the Rams because they have a good defense.
Road teams getting wins will be San Francisco, Tennessee, LA Rams and Tampa Bay.
But Green Bay, Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City could also win.
