I was going to talk about the Golden Gophers dismal Homecoming performance, but I can’t ignore the Vikings’ huge 30-17 win at home over Seattle. The Seahawks have had Minnesota’s number, going back to 2009 when Brett Favre beat Seattle 35-9.
Kirk Cousins looked real good with three touchdowns and over 300 passing yards, but it was the defense playing great in the second half and Alexander Mattison replacing an injured Dalvin Cook and running for over 100 yards.
I’m still frustrated with the play calls especially with six minutes to play with a first-and-goal at the five. Put the game away and score a TD, but no, we go conservative and don’t even throw the ball in the end zone and end up kicking a field goal for a 13-point lead. It didn’t matter as the defense forced a turnover-on-downs and then the special teams pinned them at the one with only 23 seconds left.
As for the Gophers, they looked anything but Golden and were humiliated at home 14-10 to Bowling Green, a team they were favored to beat by 30 points. Talk about not showing up. This loss, which rests solely on Coach P.J. Fleck’s shoulders, came a week after they went on the road to shut out Colorado 35-0.
I sure hope the Gophers play better this weekend at Purdue!
As for the other Minnesota football team I enjoy watching — the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves — they looked great at Menahga but fell just short 32-26. Junior quarterback Eli Pfeiffer threw for over 200 yards and a score and also ran in a touchdown.
The Wolves led 14-12 at the half, but the third quarter was not kind. In their three possessions they turned the ball over once and had two three-and-outs as the Braves took a 26-12 lead.
This week WHA hosts Mahnomen for its Homecoming game.
Winning the week on the tie-breaker was Bill Hanley at 14-4.
I kind of stunk it up with my picks last week, going 11-7. I expected Notre Dame to win, but not many picked Kansas City, Pittsburgh and New England to lose at home.
This week I’m taking Michigan, Cincinnati, Georgia and Oklahoma in college games.
In the NFL, let’s go with Tennessee, Kansas City, Washington, Baltimore and Tampa Bay to win on the road. That means I’m taking Minnesota, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, Buffalo, San Francisco, LA Rams, Green Bay, and the Chargers to win at home.
