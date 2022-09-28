The Vikings’ offense still looks to be a work in progress, but at least there was improvement from last week’s debacle in Philly.
Kirk Cousins started slow and missed several open receivers. And I’ve said this before, for a guy making $35 million a year, that’s unacceptable. He did find KC Osborn wide open for the game-winning touchdown, but let’s remember, even a blind dog sometimes finds a bone.
On the other side of the ball, Minnesota’s defense seemed to play better, thanks to more blitzes, but there seems to be a lack of communication in the secondary. Let’s hope they get that straightened out soon.
The biggest concern is whether Dalvin Cook will be available to go against New Orleans in London Sunday. A dislocated shoulder isn’t the worst injury, but for someone handling the ball, another hit could lead to another fumble and an even worse injury.
Now let’s talk about the other Minnesota team that’s been around a lot longer and has won five National Championships. The Gophers looked phenomenal against host Michigan State in a 34-7 win. Let’s hope they can keep that going when they host Purdue this weekend after breaking into the football rankings.
I was disappointed that Coach PJ Fleck allowed the Spartans to score in the closing seconds.
The winner of the week was Brooke Wynn at 13-5. She correctly picked Indianapolis over Kansas City and Baltimore beating New England. I went a paltry 9-9. So many upsets this weekend.
I thought I would change things up this week by having seven college games instead of the usual three. NFL games are so much easier to pick.
Let’s go with UCLA, Alabama, Baylor, Air Force, Clemson, Wake Forest and Ole Miss.
In the NFL, I’m going with Buffalo, Detroit, Dallas, NY Giants, LA Chargers, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Kansas City, San Francisco and Minnesota.
