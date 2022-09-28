The Vikings’ offense still looks to be a work in progress, but at least there was improvement from last week’s debacle in Philly.

Kirk Cousins started slow and missed several open receivers. And I’ve said this before, for a guy making $35 million a year, that’s unacceptable. He did find KC Osborn wide open for the game-winning touchdown, but let’s remember, even a blind dog sometimes finds a bone.

