For the second straight week the Vikings found a way to come from behind and win. I give most of the credit to specials team and kicker Greg Joseph. Yes, he missed an extra point, but he was 5-5 on field goals.

When you make that many field goals, you have to give some credit to the offense, but, and there’s always a but, the Vikings wasted a lot of opportunities in the red zone. Twice Kirk Cousins misfired to a wide open Justin Jefferson that would have given Minnesota a 24-7 lead. The first pass was thrown behind Jefferson and the second one Capt. Kirk decided not to throw in the end zone but underneath to Adam Thielen, who was tackled at the four.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments