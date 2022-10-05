For the second straight week the Vikings found a way to come from behind and win. I give most of the credit to specials team and kicker Greg Joseph. Yes, he missed an extra point, but he was 5-5 on field goals.
When you make that many field goals, you have to give some credit to the offense, but, and there’s always a but, the Vikings wasted a lot of opportunities in the red zone. Twice Kirk Cousins misfired to a wide open Justin Jefferson that would have given Minnesota a 24-7 lead. The first pass was thrown behind Jefferson and the second one Capt. Kirk decided not to throw in the end zone but underneath to Adam Thielen, who was tackled at the four.
Two field goals instead of touchdowns. New Orleans, and their back-up quarterback Andy Dalton who makes about $30 million less a year than Capt. Kirk, drove his team to a couple of touchdowns and a 22-19 lead.
But thankfully Joseph added two more field goals in the fourth as Minnesota held on for a 25-22 win.
The Saints, who I think was missing half their team, did so much to help out Minnesota. They had some bad penalties, a fumble on a punt return and were unlucky. For the first time in a long time the Vikings were the lucky ones, thanks to a double-doink on a missed field as time expires — that if made, would have sent the game into overtime.
Both the offense and defense have a lot of work to do, but being 3-1 is a nice start to the season with Chicago coming into town this weekend.
As for Minnesota’s other football team, let’s just say they were a no-show for their homecoming game. Ranked for the first time this season after a convincing 34-7 win at Michigan State, the Gophers looked like the Keystone Cops in a 20-10 loss to Purdue. There was blunder after blunder. As soon as I heard that Mohamed Ibrahim was not playing, I thought it could be a long day
Tanner Morgan did have three interceptions, but the first should have been caught if not for the receiver letting it go through his hands for what should have been a touchdown. There was also a missed 28-yard field goal in the second quarter and the defense gave up a 68-yard run late in the game that led to a touchdown and the final points of the game.
Let’s get to the other games that were held last weekend. I actually did great with my picks, going 14-4.
Winning the week was Josh Loney at 14-4 on the tie breaker.
This week I have five college games on the schedule and I’m going with Northwestern over Wisconsin — who fired their coach Monday, Notre Dame over BYU, unbeaten Kansas over unbeaten TCU, Florida State over NC State and Oklahoma taking out Nebraska.
In the NFL, I’m going to take Green Bay, Buffalo, LA Chargers, Seattle, Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Tampa Bay, San Francisco, New England, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Minnesota.
