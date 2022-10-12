The Vikings managed to hang on and beat Da Bears, thanks to Cameron Dantzler Sr. stripping the ball from wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette late in the game. It was a great defensive play for a team that nearly blew an 18-point lead.
Before we get to the good and bad from the game, it was great to see Aaron Rodgers and the hated Cheeseheads fall to the NY Giants in London. A Packers loss and Vikings win makes for a great Sunday!
I thought the offensive line played great, and so did Kirk Cousins. He completed 17 straight passes to start the game for about 200 yards.
Special teams played terrible. One week after Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, he missed one from 53 yards to close out the first half and had another one blocked. Johnny Mundt forgot to block his guy on the end, and he had a free run to the backfield where he was able to block the kick.
Those weren’t the only points the Vikings left on the field. Capt. Kirk threw a terrible pick, which he does more often than not.
Winning the week was Ted Chisholm at 15-3. A week after going 14-4, I stank at 10-8.
I have six college games on the form this week, and I’m taking Minnesota, USC, Tennessee, Michigan, Mississippi State and TCU.
In the NFL, let’s go with Green Bay, New England, Cincinnati, NY Giants, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, LA Rams, Buffalo, Seattle, Philadelphia, LA Chargers and the Vikings, because Miami will probably starting a rookie quarterback. I don’t want to think it, but Capt. Kirk might just melt in all that heat!
