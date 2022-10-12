The Vikings managed to hang on and beat Da Bears, thanks to Cameron Dantzler Sr. stripping the ball from wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette late in the game. It was a great defensive play for a team that nearly blew an 18-point lead.

Before we get to the good and bad from the game, it was great to see Aaron Rodgers and the hated Cheeseheads fall to the NY Giants in London. A Packers loss and Vikings win makes for a great Sunday!

