The Minnesota Vikings’ win over host Houston might be the game that turns their season around. The Vikings, who along with the Texans both came in 0-3, were the underdogs. They also were unable to practice for two days as they had to deal with all the positive tests that came out of the Tennessee Titans camp, who Minnesota lost to the Sunday before. All the Vikings tested negative, and it seemed to bring the team together.
The Vikings dominated the first half to take a 17-6 lead. Dalvin Cook had just over 130 yards rushing and two scores, and both Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson had over 100 receiving yards.
Kirk Cousins didn’t turn the ball over, which is always a positive, but still had some bad throws. With the game on the line and Minnesota ahead 31-23, Captain Kirk under-threw Thielen, who had his defender beat on a third-down pass. If the ball is thrown where it should have been, Minnesota runs the clock and doesn’t give it back to Houston.
Deshawn Watson drove the Texans down the field and appeared to score a touchdown on a fourth-down pass in the final minute. The score was overturned on replay as the receiver never had control of the ball and Minnesota celebrated their first win of the season.
This week I’ve decided to add some college games and get rid of some pro games — sorry Dallas, Atlanta and Houston fans, your teams stink! I also expect to see more pro games postponed because of COVID positive tests. I’m hoping going forward to have a better handle on what games might not be played and replace them with college games.
Winning Week 4 on the tie-breaker was Richard Taatjes at 10-4, while I struggled once again at 9-5.
This week I’m taking Oklahoma over Texas, Clemson beating Miami, Florida over Texas A&M and Virginia Tech edging North Carolina.
In the NFL, let’s go with Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Houston, Baltimore, San Francisco, New England and New Orleans at home. I want to take the Vikings, but Russell Wilson is having an MVP season, and he beats the Vikings every time. Besides, the bad Captain Kirk will show up once again.
Those winning on the road will be LA Rams, Arizona, Indianapolis and Buffalo — hoping they play Tennessee.
