Did the Vikings luck out in their 19-17 last-second win over Detroit Sunday, or were they fortunate? I think both.
Minnesota led the 0-4 Lions 16-6 thanks to the defense that forced a couple turnovers and a turnover on downs. But each time the Vikings were in position to score, the play-calling was pathetic. Instead of putting the game away, let’s go conservative.
The pundits keep talking about Cousins’ stats and how well he’s played this season. If he’s that good, let him throw the ball on third instead of running the ball and punting on fourth down.
I have to hand it to Detroit for not giving up and actually scoring twice in the span of less than two minutes and then making the two-point conversion to give them a 17-16 lead.
It was Alexander Mattison’s fumble on third-and-long when the Vikings were playing it safe that proved costly. The defensive front dominated Detroit most of the game, but the offense allowed them to stay in a game with a couple of bad turnovers.
Of course Capt. Kirk didn’t disappoint by throwing several bad passes including one intercepted in the second half after Mattison broke off a long run.
Now Capt. Kirk did have some nice throws over the final 33 seconds, but it should not have come down to that. I guess it’s also a good thing Coach Mike Zimmer didn’t throw Greg Joseph out of the plane after he missed a short field goal that would have given Minnesota the win at Arizona.
Joseph, who was short on a 49-field goal that would have put the Vikings ahead 19-6 in the fourth quarter, nailed a 54-yard field goal as time expired. The win has saved the Vikings’ season as their next six games are against teams with winning records. They include Carolina, a bye week, Dallas, Baltimore, LA Chargers, Green Bay and San Francisco.
On the college front, last weekend was the best so far this season. Alabama fell from the undefeated to Texas A&M. Oklahoma rallied from 21 points down to beat Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Iowa rallies to win a top-five battle against Penn State. Mississippi beats Arkansas 52-51 on a failed a two-point conversion. Michigan forces late fumble to beat Nebraska on game-winning field goal.
What a great weekend for college football!
Winning the week was Lynn Taatjes at 16-2, while I also had a pretty good week at 15-3.
This week I’m taking Nebraska, Alabama, Arkansas, Boston College and Florida in college games. I first picked the Gophers, but they lost their second running back of the season, Trey Potts, to an injury. He was averaging 110.4 yards per game, which was second in the Big Ten.
In the pros, I’m taking Miami, Kansas City, LA Rams, Indianapolis, Detroit, Chicago, LA Chargers, Cleveland, Denver, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Carolina to halt the Vikings’ one-game winning streak.
