The Vikings’ offense looked pathetic for nearly the entire game.
Minnesota punted the ball 10 times and nearly all of them came on three-and-outs.
There was no running game as the Dolphins stacked the box. The receivers didn’t help matters as they were unable to get open. Kirk Cousins was under heavy pressure and misfired on some of his passes.
And despite all the offensive woes, Minnesota found a way to pull out a 24-16 win to improve to 5-1. The weekend couldn’t get any better with Green Bay losing at home to the NY Jets by a 27-10 score.
The defense didn’t look that much better, but it ultimately won the game. They sacked both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson six times, and forced three turnovers.
Harrison Smith had two of them, including a forced fumble after a long pass play that would have set Miami inside Minnesota’s 30 and only trailing 16-10 late in the fourth quarter. A few plays later, Dalvin Cook broke free and made his Homecoming even better on a 53-yard scamper for a 22-10 lead with the Vikings also adding the two-point play. Up to that point Cook was held in check and only had 17 yards on nine carries.
Miami did make it interesting by scoring a touchdown with 1:24 to play, but Minnesota was able to recover the on-side kick to end the game.
The Gophers were not as fortunate, as Illinois played ball control and kept Mohamed Ibrahim and teammates on the sideline. Ibrahim did finish with more than 100 yards rushing, but it was Chase Brown and his 180 yards on 41 carries that won the game.
Minnesota now has lost back-to-back games, with both being equally painful. After losing at home to Purdue, Coach PJ Fleck had an extra week to get ready for Illinois, but it didn’t go as planned.
Up next is Penn State at Happy Valley, and I don’t expect that to go that well after the Nittany Lions were humiliated at the Big House by Michigan.
Winning the week was Rich Majcin at 11-7. I did a better than last week at 12-6, but I didn’t count on USC blowing a big lead — and who really had Green Bay losing to the Jets, Tampa Bay falling to Pittsburgh and San Francisco losing to Atlanta?
This week I have six college games and 12 in the pros. Of course the Vikings have their bye week so they are getting ready for Arizona on Oct. 30.
I’m going with Penn State, Air Force, Oregon, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and TCU in the Minor Leagues, while in the Majors I’ll take Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, NY Giants, Tennessee, Green Bay, NY Jets, LA Chargers, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Miami and New England.
