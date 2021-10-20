I’m not sure if I should start this week’s column talking about the Gophers beating Nebraska or the Vikings blowing a big lead before winning in OT on a great throw by Kirk Cousins and better catch by K.J. Osborn for a touchdown.
I was pleasantly surprised by the Gophers, who I picked to lose. The Gophers jumped out to a big lead and easily won 30-23, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.
A lot of the pundits took Nebraska to win because of the Gophers running back woes — they have lost their two best rushers this season. I took the Panthers to beat the Vikings because Christian McCaffrey was expected to play when I made picks last Tuesday. He didn’t suit up and it appeared Minnesota was going to win after a forgettable first half.
The Vikings dominated the second half in yardage and time of possession, and led by 11 points with under five minutes to go. But just like last week, Minnesota let Carolina march down the field and kick a field goal. They then got the ball back and marched 98 yards, converting two fourth downs, to score a touchdown and then the two-point conversion to tie it up with 40-some seconds to play.
I know some people want to fault the kicker for missing twice in the fourth quarter, but it was the conservative play-calling, especially when leading 28-20 and the Vikings moving the ball. They ended up having to punt after a negative running play on third down.
After the game Coach Mike Zimmer said he thought there were so many times they should have put the game away. Duh! Stop being so conservative on play calling. Those three-and-outs are killing this team, especially in the first half when they could easily have been up 21-7, if not for bad passes and poor play calling.
At halftime I checked out Fox Sports with Terry, Howie, Michael, Jimmy and Kurt, who have a combined eight Super Bowl wins. Michael brought up Captain Kirk’s big contract and all the talent there is on the team, and they continue to struggle. Terry added, “All Kirk Cousins does is put up major numbers, and he only has one signature win!”
Ain’t that the truth. The win over Carolina was great, but after their bye week, they face Dallas, Baltimore, LA Chargers and Green Bay. Ouch!
I stank it up with my picks, going 1-4 in college games and 5-8 in the NFL.
Winning the week was Brooke Wynn at 13-5, edging Rich Majcin on the tie-breaker.
My picks this week are Iowa State, Wake Forest, Oregon, Air Force, Wisconsin and Ole Miss in college games. In the NFL, I’m going with Carolina, New England, Kansas City, Green Bay, Atlanta, Baltimore, LA Rams, Las Vegas, Arizona, Tampa Bay, San Francisco and New Orleans.
I’m glad I don’t have to pick the Vikes this week, cause I’m sure I would get it wrong!
