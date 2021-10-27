I’m so happy the Vikings had the weekend off, which meant a stress-free Sunday and more time to get some outside projects done.
After watching a couple of college games Saturday — including the Gophers’ dominant win over Maryland — I spent Sunday afternoon wading into the river to remove my garden water pump and draining all the water lines. Not a fun project to do by yourself, but it’s a lot easier than priming the pump each spring.
Let’s get back to the Gophers. Who would have thought a few weeks ago, after the team lost both Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts to injuries, that Minnesota would beat Nebraska and then Maryland as two running backs would step up and each run for more than 100 yards in the 34-16 victory.
As for the other college games, Penn State isn’t as good as I thought, Iowa State is really good and Oklahoma is just lucky.
As for the NFL games, it was a topsy-turvy week for some teams. Cincinnati played great at Baltimore, but it’s too early to think it will last. Kansas City looks bad! Tennessee is really good with King Henry running the ball. Arizona and Tampa Bay are the two best teams in the NFC with Green Bay and the Rams close behind.
Winning the week was Jerry Sundstrom at 16-2. I did great in college games going 5-1, but so-so in the NFL at 8-4.
This weekend’s college games are easily the best of the season. There are several featuring teams with aspirations of being one of the four in the College Football Playoffs, and a loss could mean that dream is over. I’m taking Michigan, Ole Miss and Georgia on the road, while Wisconsin, Ohio State and Baylor will win at home.
In the NFL, I’m taking Dallas, Cincinnati,Tennessee, LA Rams, San Francisco, New England and Tampa Bay to win on the road, while Cleveland, Detroit, Buffalo, Denver and Kansas City will win at home.
