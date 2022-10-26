I normally start each week ranting about the Vikings, but they took the week off, so I only have pleasantries for them. Instead, let’s talk about the Gophers’ performance at Penn State Saturday night before a nationally-televised audience.

First of all, I was not surprised that Minnesota lost. Even with Tanner Morgan able to play, I don’t think outcome would have been any different.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments