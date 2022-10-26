I normally start each week ranting about the Vikings, but they took the week off, so I only have pleasantries for them. Instead, let’s talk about the Gophers’ performance at Penn State Saturday night before a nationally-televised audience.
First of all, I was not surprised that Minnesota lost. Even with Tanner Morgan able to play, I don’t think outcome would have been any different.
Minnesota just failed to come out of the lockers after the half. The Nittany Lions, who were destroyed a week before by host Michigan, only led 17-10 at the half.
Mohamed Ibrahim, one of the best running backs in the country, had another nice game for Minnesota with 103 yards on 30 carries. Mo came into the game averaging 138 yards per game at 6.7 yards per carry. It was his three-yard run in the closing seconds of the second quarter that cut the lead to seven points.
But it was all Penn State in the second half as they scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on their way to a 45-17 win.
This weekend the Gophers host Rutgers as they look to snap a three-game losing streak. Let’s hope they can put two halves together this time.
As for the rest of the college games last weekend, I was upset that Air Force lost to Boise State. The Cadets came in with one of the best rushing attacks in the country, but only had 175 yards in a 19-14 loss.
Ole Miss, Syracuse and UCLA were all knocked out of the undefeated ranks, which wasn’t surprising. I really thought Ole Miss would win, and they looked good starting off as they led LSU 17-3, only to lose 45-20. Ouch!
In the NFL, I was ecstatic once again as Green Bay lost for the third straight week. Good news for the Vikings.
Winning the week was Nathan Wynn at 15-3. I didn’t do too badly, finishing at 13-5.
Of the six college games I have on the schedule this week, I’m going with Ohio State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Ole Miss. But don’t be surprised if Notre Dame, Kansas State and Texas A&M are victorious instead.
In the NFL, I’m going with Jacksonville, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, NY Jets, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Cincinnati and Minnesota. Arizona scares me because Kylar Murray could shred the Vikes’ defense, and who knows which Capt. Kirk will show up.
